Boston, MA

Centre Daily

James scores 37, Lakers rally past Trail Blazers 121-112

LeBron James said the Lakers had a choice when trailing by 25 points at halftime against the Trail Blazers. “I guess it’s only one or two ways, you can either go out and you can lay down and get ready for the next game or you can see what happens in the third quarter, make a game of it," James said. “And for us as competitors, and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. That's just not the makeup of our club.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Utah Jazz

The Hornets and Jazz are scheduled to tip off inside Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Jazz

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Dariq Whitehead suffers another injury

Three minutes into the second half of the Duke basketball team's 99999-99999 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night, Blue Devil freshman Dariq Whitehead landed awkwardly while pursuing a loose ball, seemingly injuring his left ankle. Although the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward hobbled off the court without assistance, he...
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

Bengals Open As Slight Underdogs In AFC Championship Game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals channeled their underdog energy for their latest playoff win against Buffalo, and they'll get that opportunity again when they battle the Chiefs. According to SI Sportsbook, Cincinnati opened as a three-point underdog against Kansas City and is now a 2.5-point underdog on the site. Chiefs...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Bruins beach toothless Sharks , 4-0

BOSTON — Beating the Boston Bruins has not only proven to be extremely difficult for the rest of National Hockey League this season, doing so apparently makes the B’s very angry. Since the Seattle Kraken handed the B’s their first regulation loss at the Garden on January 12,...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Rumor Mill is Churning with Eagles’ Coaches

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles still have work to do as one of the NFL’s final four teams but that doesn’t mean others sitting at home are going to press pause when it comes to interest in the team’s assistants. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer published an update on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed

NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe

View the original article to see embedded media. After Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside altercation with Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant (the father of Ja Morant) and Grizzlies center Steven Adams on Friday night, Lakers star LeBron James came to the defense of Sharpe in the team’s postgame press conference.
Centre Daily

What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...

