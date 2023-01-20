Read full article on original website
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!
Centre Daily
James scores 37, Lakers rally past Trail Blazers 121-112
LeBron James said the Lakers had a choice when trailing by 25 points at halftime against the Trail Blazers. “I guess it’s only one or two ways, you can either go out and you can lay down and get ready for the next game or you can see what happens in the third quarter, make a game of it," James said. “And for us as competitors, and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. That's just not the makeup of our club.”
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Details How LA Held On To Beat Memphis Late
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a part of close games in four of their last five games, and they've fallen short in three of those games. Last night, LA took on the second-sed Memphis Grizzles, and shocker, it was a close game. However, this time, the result favored the Lakers.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Utah Jazz
The Hornets and Jazz are scheduled to tip off inside Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Centre Daily
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Jazz
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Centre Daily
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
Centre Daily
Dariq Whitehead suffers another injury
Three minutes into the second half of the Duke basketball team's 99999-99999 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night, Blue Devil freshman Dariq Whitehead landed awkwardly while pursuing a loose ball, seemingly injuring his left ankle. Although the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward hobbled off the court without assistance, he...
Centre Daily
Bengals Open As Slight Underdogs In AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals channeled their underdog energy for their latest playoff win against Buffalo, and they'll get that opportunity again when they battle the Chiefs. According to SI Sportsbook, Cincinnati opened as a three-point underdog against Kansas City and is now a 2.5-point underdog on the site. Chiefs...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Two-Way Player Ranks In Top 10 Among G League All Star Game Fan Voting
Two-way rookie point guard Scotty Pippen Jr., picked up by LA after he went undrafted in 2022 out of Vanderbilt, numbers among the top 10 players receiving votes for the G League's "Next Up Game," which will transpire along with the rest of the All-Star Weekend festivities next month in Salt Lake City.
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Centre Daily
Bruins beach toothless Sharks , 4-0
BOSTON — Beating the Boston Bruins has not only proven to be extremely difficult for the rest of National Hockey League this season, doing so apparently makes the B’s very angry. Since the Seattle Kraken handed the B’s their first regulation loss at the Garden on January 12,...
Centre Daily
Lakers: LeBron James Injury Makes Gambling On Portland Game Dicey Proposition
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James questionable to suit up tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle, making any sizable bets before his status clears up a bit risky. The 21-25 Lakers are just a half-game behind the 21-24 in the Western Conference standings, as...
Centre Daily
Rumor Mill is Churning with Eagles’ Coaches
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles still have work to do as one of the NFL’s final four teams but that doesn’t mean others sitting at home are going to press pause when it comes to interest in the team’s assistants. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer published an update on...
Centre Daily
Flyers rally back from a three-goal deficit, but fall to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers needed goalie Felix Sandström to give them one more save against the Winnipeg Jets, rising to the challenge coach John Tortorella issued pregame. Instead, he allowed another goal. After the Flyers rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game, 3-3, in the...
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed
NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
Centre Daily
LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe
View the original article to see embedded media. After Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside altercation with Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant (the father of Ja Morant) and Grizzlies center Steven Adams on Friday night, Lakers star LeBron James came to the defense of Sharpe in the team’s postgame press conference.
Centre Daily
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
