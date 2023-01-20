Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Fans can grab...
wvlt.tv
Two Knox Co. schools cleared after threats; authorities continue investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County Schools were at the center of social media threats Monday. Knox County Schools officials were not able to give much information but did confirm that the two schools involved are Carter High School and Powell High School. Carter High School was placed on...
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
WDEF
Police Chase with Wanted Chickamauga Man
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a man sent officers on a high-speed chase on Sunday in Walker County, Georgia. Officers attempted a traffic stop when Tylor Laverne Day fled the scene. This resulted in officers pursuing Day, who reached speeds of 70 mph. The pursuit...
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
WDEF
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
chattanoogacw.com
Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
WDEF
Mark Drinkard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) -- The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command 614 is partnering with Food City to host a food drive lasting from January 23rd to January 27th…. CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) -- Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton plans to bring a variety of bills to the legislation this year. Among these are exemptions to…
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
wcyb.com
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Searching for Tivoli Vandals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is looking for a group of individuals they say vandalized the Tivoli Theatre. Take a good look at these pictures. The pictures depict three people, all in hoodies, inside the Tivoli. Police say they caused thousands of dollars in damages to the Tivoli.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Teachers and Administrators of the Year
We were joined by the Director of Schools, Dr. Linda Cash and Elizabeth Kaywood to talk about the recent announcement of the Teachers and Administrators of the Year.
WDEF
Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
WDEF
Tivoli Foundation Searching for Answers Following Vandalism
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tivoli Theatre suffered an attack from suspected vandals late last weekend. Chattanooga police are still searching for the suspects they believe vandalized the Tivoli Center Building on the night of Saturday, January 14th. This is the building that is adjacent to the Tivoli Theatre...
WDEF
School Choice Applications Closing Soon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – This Hamilton County program offers more options for students to attend schools that better fit their interests and skill sets. Every student is guaranteed a spot at their zoned school. However, School Choice provides more opportunities through a randomized choice lottery application. Jim Boles, Director...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
