Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Muslims love Jesus billboards pop up around Texas
Drivers on certain Texas highways across the state might've seen a new billboard pop up reminding them Muslims love Jesus. One of the billboards stands in the Greater Houston area on U.S. Highway 290 with the message "Muslims Love Jesus" accompanied by "his message of one God and his prophethood" and a phone number to call with any questions.
MySanAntonio
5 Storybook Cottages That Are Too Cute—and Affordable—To Pass Up
Storybook cottages are what dreams are made of, with their eye-catching, romantic style. While the darling exteriors might seem like they belong in a Disney movie, the interiors boast many unique features. So, what exactly is a storybook house?. These quaint cottages were designed to look like something found in...
MySanAntonio
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;43;28;W;14;65%;3%;2. Chester;Partly sunny, breezy;42;28;W;15;59%;4%;2. Danbury;Partly sunny, breezy;43;25;WSW;15;60%;4%;2. Groton;Partly sunny, breezy;43;30;WNW;16;61%;3%;2. Hartford;Partly sunny, breezy;42;24;SW;15;68%;5%;2. Meriden;Partly sunny, breezy;42;26;SW;15;63%;4%;2. New Haven;Partly sunny, breezy;44;30;W;15;59%;3%;2. Oxford;Partly sunny, breezy;40;25;WSW;15;64%;3%;2. Willimantic;Partly sunny, breezy;42;24;WSW;15;68%;4%;2. Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, breezy;42;24;WSW;15;63%;6%;2. _____
Comments / 0