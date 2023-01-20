ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

In ‘When You Finish Saving the World’, The Ugliness & Uncertainty Of Adolescence Is Universal

By JoliAmour DuBose-Morris
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

The time capsule of being a teenager spares no family. Each person transitioning into a young adult must reach their peak of ugliness, questioning and uncertainty. The funny thing about life is that even though every parent has succumbed to this inevitability, raising a child through this process still feels like hell on Earth.

J esse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World — his directorial debut starring Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore and produced by Emma Stone—doesn’t just feel like a crumbled-up diary page from my teenhood but from everyone else’s as well. Throughout the feature, viewers can’t help but mumble, “that was me,” in the best and worst ways.

See ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ $12+ Buy Now

In following Eisenberg down the yellow brick road of coming-of-age stories, the plot travels through a dysfunctional mother-and-son relationship. Ziggy Katz (played by Wolfhard), is a teenage musician and streamer with over 20,000 streams—as he would tell you himself—and a presumed fanbase that resonates with his charm and musical capabilities.

Yet, the persona he’s built online is a flick away from crashing down because in real life it’s italicized that he doesn’t know himself. The person he imagines himself to be is way cooler, more imaginative and righteous than his mother, Evelyn Katz (played by Moore), an outreach manager at a homeless shelter. The person he imagines himself as aligns with his school crush, Lila (played by Alisha Boe), a political advocate for environmental change.

As the Katz family struggles deeply with understanding, many conversations between the mother and son lead to temper tantrums, built-in red sirens and exchanged profanities about each other’s character. They begin to build themselves up through other people. The expectations of who Ziggy and Evelyn believed each other would become meets immense disappointment.

Ziggy wants his mother to care about his music and Evelyn yearns to have a son that cares about his mother’s opinion and who she is in general. This leads Evelyn to shift her focus to Kyle (played by Billy Byrk), the loving son of Angie (played by Eleonore Hendricks), a new member of the shelter. Kyle’s different from Ziggy; his personality is outright heartwarming and he’s content with the life he lives. His understanding of life breeds all of the characteristics a son should have and Evelyn takes the opportunity to connect with him.

On the opposite side, Ziggy begins to attend political meetings to spend time with Lila and falls into infatuation with her spoken word performance. Ziggy commits to becoming a political expert on all things oppressive for Lila to respect him. He’s determined to gain her opinion as an intuitive and humble young man that cares about having a political platform . The boy’s version of help means turning Lila’s spoken word poem into a song and eventually a performance for his streamers.

The intriguing quirk about these characters, specifically about Ziggy and Evelyn, is how they operate from a slightly narcissistic and privileged bubble. Eisenberg sets up a satirical perspective of their privilege as the two family members find solace in two people whose demeanors are so perplexed; filled with emotion and sincerity because they’ve gone through hardships. As a woman of color, Lila shares a different view of the world because the one she absorbs won’t always treat her fairly.

Kyle showcases his gratefulness for his mother and a place for sanctuary because of past experiences within his family that led to violence and struggle. Ziggy doesn’t want to understand politics to make an irrefutable change. He wants to understand politics in order to weaponize it against the viewers he has while getting a pat on the back from his crush. Evelyn may mean well when helping Kyle, but her real reasons are also attached to wanting to be recognized as a great mother. She oversteps by believing that her opinions of his future stand taller than his mother’s or even his own on the behalf of her privilege.

There’s a certain scene that Eisenberg created that touches the center of the story. In this scene, Evelyn and Ziggy share a heart-to-heart inside the smallest car to exist. Evelyn monologues about the little boy Ziggy used to be— a singer of the “Union Made” song and a “little ally” in the words of his mother. This eggshell of a story propositions two things: One is how Evelyn and Ziggy have found themselves at the side of the road all of us have had with our parents. A curb where we, as in the theory of Ziggy, became different people than the ones our parents believed they raised. In this era of change, teenagers begin to shed the teachings of their parents in order to stack ideals and feelings of their own. It’s disappointing and it’s gut-wrenching but so far, it’s the only formula we’ve managed to come up with.

The second proposition is that if Ziggy disappeared from the ‘woke’ teachings he was taught, how valuable was it even in Evelyn’s life? One of the first moments in the film with Evelyn shows her on call about a paint job, and one woman comes in to passionately thank her for everything she has done since the woman will be leaving the shelter. They embrace, and automatically after the woman leaves, Evelyn apathetically returns back to her call about the paint.

This leads us to questions like: Does Evelyn always prove to be selfless? Does she completely involve herself in the work she does on the behalf of helping people or because it just makes more sense than being an editor at Rolling Stone ? Is she not living in her own bubble? Ziggy and Evelyn’s relationship lives in jagged shards of glass, or well, pieces of stone because they fret to see each other as they see themselves. One and the same.

Ziggy may not have aged to be as empathetic, compassionate, or selfless as Evelyn intended for him to be, because she may not serve those exact components as well. They believe they do, not because of their actions, but actually, because of the recognition they’d receive.

Eisenberg uses comedy and obscenely awkward moments of second-hand embarrassment to showcase that these characters don’t have all of the right answers. And neither do we as viewers, or as someone else’s child or guardian. The validity we look for in other people rings a call coming from inside the house that narrows down that these feelings are internal, sometimes parental, and overall, temperamental.

As the film comes to a close, leaving us with an adorable YouTube video of Ziggy when he was little (which left me to question how long this film has been in the works), the mother and son find themselves at her job, parallel to each other. Evelyn finally reviews Ziggy’s music and Ziggy reviews the accolades and work his mother has done throughout her life. They tear away the assertions that each other are villains in their stories. Maybe that’s why Eisenberg titled it When You Finish Saving the World . Maybe it’s about the hero’s journey.

When You Finish Saving the World is in cinemas.

See ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ $12+ Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kLy4Dmy00

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

‘The Offering’s Emily Wiseman on Being Compared to Nicole Kidman & the Best Wisdom She Got From Helen Mirren

When Emily Wiseman first stepped onto the set of The Offering—a terrifying new supernatural film by the director Oliver Park—she’d never really screamed before. At least, not the kind of bone-chilling scream so synonymous with the horror genre. “You never really do that in real life,” the Australian actor tells StyleCaster, “so I had to ask our director Ollie, ‘Do you mind if I practice screaming? I’m so self-conscious.’ What if it’s just this weird little gargle?” Thankfully, “everyone was like, ‘That was a great scream’,” she laughs. Wiseman is speaking to us via Zoom from Los Angeles. She moved from...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

What Is ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’? The Meaning of TikTok’s Favorite Manifestation Technique

Feeling lucky today? I hope so, because the latest trend in “New-Age” spirituality that is taking TikTok by storm is overflowing with good fortune.  Based on the outpouring of videos that are popping up on your feed each day, it seems like this wave has just begun. If you’re a believer in manifestation and a lover of the Law of Attraction, you should stick around to find out the meaning of Lucky Girl Syndrome and how you can use it to better your life. As we’ve seen with the Law of Attraction gaining popularity, as well the Law of Assumption,...
StyleCaster

Did Liam Hemsworth Really Cheat on Miley Cyrus With 14 Women? The ‘Flowers’ Rumor Explained

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
StyleCaster

Year of the Rabbit 2023: Here’s Why Everyone Is Looking Forward to Lunar New Year

Before I learned anything about the modern astrology of zodiac signs and planets, I grew up with the lunar calendar in my Chinese-American household. The most influential time in the lunar calendar was always Chinese New Year, now culturally known as Lunar New Year. And because we’re about to begin the Year of the Rabbit 2023, it’s time to talk about what that means for you as an individual and us as a collective. What excited me most as a child with no income were the red envelopes (hong bao), always filled to the brim with coins and single bills that...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Are Inheriting Elvis’ ‘Graceland’ After Her Death—What It’s Worth Now

As the daughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” there’s always been interest in Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth and how much she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, after his death. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Who Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Now After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus & Rumors He Cheated On Her ’14 Times’?

Moving on. It’s pretty hard to stray away from the limelight when the song “Flowers” is allegedly written about your relationship. After moving on from Miley Cyrus, are we interested in who Liam Hemsworth’s dating now? Maybe. Miley and Liam had a very publicized relationship since they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The two have had their ups and downs throughout the years, but they finally married in 2019. Almost a year later, the couple filed for divorce. Liam announced the separation in a brief Instagram post, Liam wrote, “Hi all, just a quick note to...
StyleCaster

Kim ‘Hates’ Kanye’s New Wife—She’s Staying ‘Quiet’ About Her Ex-Husband’s Marriage

After the sudden news of a wedding, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is radio silence. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher. Kim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

‘Emily in Paris’ Fans: This Perfume Will Transport You to the Maison Lavaux Empire

Considering season three of Emily in Paris has been out on Netflix for three weeks now, we’re going to assume all fans of the show finished it already — probably in one viewing. There were some big surprises and some major changes! But what didn’t change is Emily’s ability to come through for her clients, like when she saved the Maison Lavaux empire with an off-the-cuff idea. Maison Lavaux isn’t a real French perfumery, of course, but now you can get in on the action with Shop The Scenes X Emily in Paris Eau de Parfum, a fragrance inspired by...
Vice

Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary

Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
StyleCaster

This Anti-Thinning Shampoo Addresses Progressive Hair Loss—& Shoppers’ Locks ‘Have More Body Than Ever’ After Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s increasingly becoming more apparent how common hair loss is amongst folks of all ages—not just those well into their older years. While there are a surplus of reasons thinning across the scalp can occur, feelings about the experience are no doubt the same across the board; it’s straight-up difficult to deal with, especially if it’s happening in a very noticeable area like the hairline.  While I’m not a professional hair loss expert, I do know a thing or two about...
StyleCaster

An Amazon Shopper Calls This $23 Toiletry Bag Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many things that race through my mind as I prepare for a trip. Which suitcase should I take? How many outfits should I pack? Do I have room for just one more pair of shoes? The thing I probably don’t pay enough attention to is my toiletries. They’re always the final thing I toss into my luggage, and I usually squeeze them into two or three smaller bags. Is this the most effective way to get it...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Prioritize Trust, Loyalty & Commitment Above All

Your love horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 offers us authenticity, even if it isn’t particularly passionate! Sometimes, the most genuine form of love doesn’t seem obvious. Instead of flowers and grand gestures, it looks like doing your partner’s laundry or picking them up from work; it looks like making your lover breakfast because you know they had trouble sleeping last night. This week’s astrology is calling on you to strengthen the trust and support in both your romantic and platonic relationships. Mercury stations direct in pragmatic Capricorn on Wednesday after having been retrograde since December 29. As...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley Died After 2 Cardiac Arrests—She Was Declared ‘Brain Dead’ Shortly After Arriving At Hospital

She had been on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier that week, so when news of her death broke on Thursday, January 12, 2023 a lot of fans were left wondering how Lisa Marie Presley died. She was only 54 after all. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King’s name. Lisa Marie interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
StyleCaster

Austin Butler Just Reacted to Kaia Gerber’s Ex Jacob Elordi Playing Elvis After Him

After his first-ever Golden Globe win, Austin Butler gladly passes Jacob Elordi the Elvis Torch. The Elvis actor gave the full truth on how his current girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi will be the next to embody The King. “I just wish him all the best,” Butler revealed to Variety on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.” Butler received a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis. Elordi is set to star as...
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
StyleCaster

Streamer Freya Fox Gets Real On the Gaming Industry—Don’t ‘Pander’ For Inclusivity

Streamer Freya Fox wants to set one thing straight. Despite what you might have heard from mainstream news outlets that female and queer inclusivity in gaming is way better in a culture historically driven by “bros”; it’s not. It’s just as toxic as it’s always been, going back to when joined the streaming community in 2014. “I would say it’s slightly better than when I was growing up playing Call of Duty,” she tells StyleCaster, “those lobbies were brutal, but I think if you if you really ask a wide variety of female streamers, especially the people that actually do...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy