Why Isn’t Hyde In ‘That 90s Show’? The Actor Danny Masterson Is Still Facing Rape Charges

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
If you have a knack for nostalgic TV sitcoms, you probably have That 90’s Show on your watch list. All your fave characters like Fez, Kelso, Jackie, Donna and Eric appear throughout the series, but one specific character from the main cast of That 70’s Show doesn’t make an appearance. Well, there’s an answer to why Hyde is not in That 90s Show.

That 90’s Show is a reboot series of the classic teen show That 70’s Show . The new reiteration of the series shows a new band of kids in Point Place, Wisconsin including Donna and Eric’s daughter Leia (played by Callie Haverda), Kelso and Jackie’s son Jay (played by Mace Coronel), Gwen, Brooke, Ozzie, Nikki and Nate. Most of the OG cast members visit during the first season, making their rounds at Kitty and Red Foreman’s house. However, one member of the old crew is never mentioned or seen, even in an old flashback.

So Why is Hyde not in That 90’s Show? Read more below to find out.

Why is Hyde not in That 90’s Show?

Why is Hyde not in That 90’s Show? Steven Hyde’s actor Danny Masterson was charged in 2020 with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 when That 70’s Show was still airing. Netflix nor the original cast members of That 70’s Show have commented on Hyde’s absence in the new series.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges in 2021 and went on trial, though it was declared a mistrial in December 2022, after the jury was deadlocked and couldn’t come to a decision on whether to convict him. The next set of dates for the actor will be held in March 2023. The actor was accused in March 2017, while he was starring in Netflix’s The Ranch , along with fellow That 70’s Show alum Ashton Kutcher.

The three women who claimed Masterson assaulted them through the Church of Scientology met with journalist Tony Ortega. He posted the allegations as he claimed that one victim approached former Scientologist Leah Remini, and told her what allegedly happened. The woman was then advised to file a police report by Remini, according to Ortega.

“I met with the LAPD. I met with Detective Reyes [of the robbery-homicide division, who was assigned the case], and I told her these victims deserve to be heard,” Remini told Ortega at the time. “I asked her to do the right thing by these girls, and I told her that the world is watching.” Masterson’s rep issued a statement to Us Weekly denying all claims of sexual assault that same month.

“We are aware of [the victim]’s 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [the victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson,” the rep said at the time. “The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend.” The accusers claimed that Masterson and the church engaged in stalking, physical invasion of privacy and conspiracy to obstruct justice after the women reported their allegations against the New York native to the Los Angeles Police Department in 2016 and 2017.

Following the allegations, Masterson was fired from The Ranch . “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch ,” a spokesperson for the streaming company told Us in a statement in December 2017. “[Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch, ” Masterson said in a statement to People. He denied the “outrageous allegations” claiming, “Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.” The actor said he looked “forward to clearing my name once and for all,” before thanking his former castmates and the show’s crew. “I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so,” he added.

Another victim came forward, who was an ex-girlfriend of Masterson’s. “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me,” Bobette Riales claimed via Twitter at the time. “All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard.” Masterson denied the allegation, saying, “This is beyond ridiculous. I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years. He told Us Weekly at the time “I will beat her in court— and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman.”

How did the cast of That 70’s Show react to Hyde not being in That 90s Show?

How did the cast of That 70’s Show react to Hyde not being in That 70s Show ? None of the original cast members have yet commented about Hyde’s absence from the show. Topher Grace who plays Eric Foreman in both That 70s Show and That 90s Show commented on his former co-star’s allegations in 2018. “You know, I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff,” he said at the time to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.” Ashton Kutcher who starred with Masterson in The Ranch, did not comment on Masterson’s dismissal of the show at the time. Kutcher’s wife and co-star Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Laura Preppon have not commented on the absence either.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free and confidential help is available. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 1-800-656-4673.

