View the original article to see embedded media. UFC 283 started off on a high note, as Johnny Walker wasted no time in knocking out Paul Craig. The TKO occurred only 136 seconds into the fight. Walker (20-7) caught Craig (16-6-1) with a strike to the face, then capitalized with a flurry of shots to Craig, who was on his knees. There was no other option but to call the fight, which is exactly what happened.

2 DAYS AGO