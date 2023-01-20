Read full article on original website
Jarchow, Helen Elizabeth
Helen Elizabeth Jarchow, age 91 of Weyauwega, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Monarch Meadows in New London. She was born on January 26, 1931 in New Richmond, WI, daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion (Kinne) Peterson. On July 9, 1955 she was united in marriage to Merle Jarchow. He preceded her in death in 2010. Helen graduated from New Richmond High School and then graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from UW River Falls. She started her teaching career in Wausau and then took time off to raise her family. After they moved to Weyauwega, she taught 2nd grade there for 27 years, earning her Master’s Degree while teaching, and then retiring at the age of 72.
Goggins, Delores
Dolores “Dee” (Wietor) Goggins, age 93, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home. She was born August 10, 1929 in Chicago, IL; daughter of Marie Wietor. Dee attended St. Mary’s Springs High School in Fond du Lac, and went on to graduate from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1950. She worked at Bethany Nursing Home in Waupaca for many years. On May 3, 1952, Dee married George Goggins in Campbellsport, WI. In 2002 they celebrated 50 years together. Dee and George moved to Waupaca in 1971 from Germantown, WI. They felt they had found “God’s Country”. She enjoyed reading, traveling with family and friends, playing bridge, and the “Loonies” annual get togethers. Dee was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca. Family was very important to Dee and she was so proud of all of her children and their families. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Lease, Roscelia “Rose”
Roscelia “Rose” Lease, 99, of Appleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Stevens Point, and Iola Wisconsin, died January 16, 2023. For a complete obituary please go to voiefuneralhome.com.
Salan, David
David W. Salan passed away peacefully Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King, Wisconsin. David was born in Staten Island, New York City and raised in Waupaca by his loving parents, Dr. Sam and Isabel Salan. David graduated from Waupaca High School and then attended UW-Madison to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1955. David then served as an Army Stenographer in the Korean War from 1955 through 1957. Upon his discharge, he served another six years in the Army Reserves and during this time completed his Master’s Degree at Medill School of Journalism – Northwestern University in 1959.
Calling 911
• Jan. 16 – The Veterans Crisis Hotline requested a welfare check on a man threatening to harm himself. • Jan. 16 – A Marion caller on Ramsdell Street reported he was allowing a person to keep items on his property. That person changed a lock and now he could not get into his shed.
Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
Kahl Sentenced to Mandatory Life Sentence Without Parole
The man who killed UW-Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago has no possibility of parole. David Kahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. During his recent court appearance, a Dane County Judge decided that Kahl has no possibility of parole. Kahl has 20 days to appeal the decision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023
Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
Appleton police officer retires to become mental health professional for first responders
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton police officer recently retired and found a new line of work in the community. After over a decade in law enforcement, Ignacio Enriquez is walking a new path as he starts his own business designed to help others. It’s a different work environment than...
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation
TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy died and two other teenagers were injured following a crash in the Taycheedah area early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Dr east of Taft Rd in the Township of Taycheedah.
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
$1 million bond set for Wisconsin man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges
APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
