4 men fined for spraying deer urine on woman at central Pa. Walmart: state police
A group of men sprayed deer urine on a woman in the parking lot of an Adams County Walmart, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Walmart on the 1200 block of York Road in Gettysburg. Brian James, 18; Colby...
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
Lancaster County police searching for two allegedly involved in $6,000 iPhone and iPad theft
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township police are investigating a series of Apple product thefts that happened in early January. According to police, the thefts occurred at a T-Mobile at 6:18 p.m. and an AT&T at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Both robberies reportedly occurred in West Lampeter Township.
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of Stowe, Pa, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
Driver strikes and kills woman in fatal Pa. hit-and-run: reports
Police are searching for a driver who they said struck and killed a woman and then left the scene in Philadelphia on Sunday, according to reports from NBC10 and 6ABC. The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m when a woman -- initially said by police to be in her 60s, but later clarified to be a 44-year-old -- was crossing the street in the pouring rain along the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia when she was struck by a silver SUV at high rate of speed, according to investigators, NBC10 reported.
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, underage drinking, found dog
Vehicle Accident, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic – At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old Lebanon man was turning right from State Route 22 onto State Route 934 when it rear-ended a 2008 Ford F350, which was parked along the right shoulder of State Route 934 with its hazard lights on and occupied by a 34-year-old West Lawn man. Both vehicles came to a rest facing east on the right shoulder of State Route 934. The Buick sustained disabling damage and required a tow. The Ford sustained minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. The 68-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported. The 34-year-old man was not injured. Police cited the 68-year-old man with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA
A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
Pa. state police trooper charged in off-duty road-rage incident
WEST CHESTER — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Pennsylvania State Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault. On Dec. 28, 2022, while off-duty, Levy forced another...
Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
Bus driver suspected of DUI in crash that closed I-78, troopers say
A bus driver involved in a fiery crash that injured two people and closed a part of Interstate 78 for hours Friday in Lehigh County is suspected of driving under the influence, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash on I-78 west, just past the Route 100 interchange in Upper Macungie...
‘An unbelievable true story’: How York police solved the bizarre case of Thomas Hayden
The whiteboard in the York County District Attorney’s office was a mess. Chief prosecutor Tim Barker had outlined the case on the board, listing witnesses and the evidence his team would be introducing during the trial and the connections among them and what they meant for proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of Virginia Hayden, accused of killing her husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who had disappeared a decade ago.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Leh…
Temple University student’s attack near campus caught on camera: report
Just three days after a shooting near Temple University and two months after Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion, another attack at Temple University has students on edge once again. This time, it happened Sunday night where a student was attacked by a group of...
