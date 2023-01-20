Vehicle Accident, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic – At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old Lebanon man was turning right from State Route 22 onto State Route 934 when it rear-ended a 2008 Ford F350, which was parked along the right shoulder of State Route 934 with its hazard lights on and occupied by a 34-year-old West Lawn man. Both vehicles came to a rest facing east on the right shoulder of State Route 934. The Buick sustained disabling damage and required a tow. The Ford sustained minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. The 68-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported. The 34-year-old man was not injured. Police cited the 68-year-old man with driving on roadways laned for traffic.

LEBANON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO