Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver strikes and kills woman in fatal Pa. hit-and-run: reports

Police are searching for a driver who they said struck and killed a woman and then left the scene in Philadelphia on Sunday, according to reports from NBC10 and 6ABC. The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m when a woman -- initially said by police to be in her 60s, but later clarified to be a 44-year-old -- was crossing the street in the pouring rain along the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia when she was struck by a silver SUV at high rate of speed, according to investigators, NBC10 reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, underage drinking, found dog

Vehicle Accident, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic – At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old Lebanon man was turning right from State Route 22 onto State Route 934 when it rear-ended a 2008 Ford F350, which was parked along the right shoulder of State Route 934 with its hazard lights on and occupied by a 34-year-old West Lawn man. Both vehicles came to a rest facing east on the right shoulder of State Route 934. The Buick sustained disabling damage and required a tow. The Ford sustained minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. The 68-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported. The 34-year-old man was not injured. Police cited the 68-year-old man with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA

A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
echo-pilot.com

‘An unbelievable true story’: How York police solved the bizarre case of Thomas Hayden

The whiteboard in the York County District Attorney’s office was a mess. Chief prosecutor Tim Barker had outlined the case on the board, listing witnesses and the evidence his team would be introducing during the trial and the connections among them and what they meant for proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of Virginia Hayden, accused of killing her husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who had disappeared a decade ago.
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

