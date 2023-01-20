ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss

Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys

The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s wife Jessica Kress

Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he had an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018. After a small hiatus from the NFL, he took over the job in Dallas, coaching the Cowboys since 2020. Now, with a 12-5 season behind them and a win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, coach McCarthy and his Cowboys await the Philadelphia 49ers in the next round. McCarthy could not have achieved such a successful tenure in the NFL without a great support system at home. In this article, we’ll take a look at Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Kress.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher

If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys VIDEO: Michael Irvin 'Virtual Pep Talk' to Dak & Micah vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - There is no greater booster of the Dallas Cowboys than Michael Irvin, who is doing his best to fire up his 'Boys via a virtual pregame speech directed at Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ahead of today's playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers ... with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.
DALLAS, TX

