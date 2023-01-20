Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Minnesota Timberwolves Owner Alex Rodriguez Shares 5 of His Favorite Books, Including One That ‘Changed My Financial Life'
Alex Rodriguez is just as interested in Prince Harry as the rest of the world. The co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and former New York Yankees All-Star third baseman this week shared five of his favorite books with his Instagram followers, with the smash hit from the British royal making the cut.
Comments / 0