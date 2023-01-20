Read full article on original website
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, underage drinking, found dog
Vehicle Accident, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic – At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old Lebanon man was turning right from State Route 22 onto State Route 934 when it rear-ended a 2008 Ford F350, which was parked along the right shoulder of State Route 934 with its hazard lights on and occupied by a 34-year-old West Lawn man. Both vehicles came to a rest facing east on the right shoulder of State Route 934. The Buick sustained disabling damage and required a tow. The Ford sustained minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. The 68-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported. The 34-year-old man was not injured. Police cited the 68-year-old man with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
3 from Pa. charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta for ‘Cop City’ training center protest
Three people from Pennsylvania were among the several charged with domestic terrorism during one of a series of protests at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Spencer Bernard Liberto, 29, Matthew Ernest Macar, 30, and Sarah Wasilewski, 35, all of the...
PPL customers frustrated by skyrocketing electric bills
Some PPL customers are frustrated because their electric bills are doubling or even tripling, and they don't know why. One viewer who emailed News 8 On Your Side wrote, "Our bill went from $550 in November to $900 for the month of December. I'm retired and can't keep paying bills like that."
‘It doesn’t look good for motorists’: Gas prices may continue to climb
Average gas prices in the Harrisburg area are 3.4 cents higher than they were a week ago, averaging $3.71 a gallon today, Monday, Jan. 23. The national average increased 11.3 cents a gallon in the same week to $3.42 a gallon. “Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as...
Police investigate but release no details about locker room incident at Pa. high school
SOUTH COVENTRY — A week after an incident at Owen J. Roberts High School set social media abuzz, officials are releasing few details about the matter. State police have confirmed they are investigating the Jan. 13 incident and that it involves a student teacher.
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Here’s where you can find some of the best mac and cheese in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — It’s ooey. It’s gooey. It’s cheesier than your cheesiest dad joke! That’s right, it’s that famous classic comfort food — mac and cheese — and here’s where you can get some of the best bowls in Pennsylvania. Mac and cheese has been nearly a staple to Americans for decades now. Whether you spend […]
How communities in north-central Pa. are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness
Story by Ashad Hajela of Spotlight PA State College. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking...
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February
Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
Three decarbonization pathways for Pennsylvania: the good, the bad and the most likely - ugly | Opinion
There aren’t many historic parallels to efforts by the governor’s office, the legislature, industry, and advocacy groups to convince the U.S. Department of Energy to designate Pennsylvania and the greater Ohio Valley region a hydrogen and carbon capture hub. The effort is grounded in the hope that hydrogen will be the fuel of the future because it doesn’t emit carbon when combusted, the federal government is handing out billions of dollars for its deployment, and hydrogen can be made from the region’s most abundant resource, natural gas.
Refusal to release names of donors to Shapiro bash exposes gap in Pa. law
HARRISBURG — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal law...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
BetMGM Ohio new user deal: First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit offer for January 2023
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any event this month can earn first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid...
