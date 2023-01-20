ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lampeter Township, PA

abc27.com

Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, underage drinking, found dog

Vehicle Accident, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic – At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old Lebanon man was turning right from State Route 22 onto State Route 934 when it rear-ended a 2008 Ford F350, which was parked along the right shoulder of State Route 934 with its hazard lights on and occupied by a 34-year-old West Lawn man. Both vehicles came to a rest facing east on the right shoulder of State Route 934. The Buick sustained disabling damage and required a tow. The Ford sustained minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. The 68-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported. The 34-year-old man was not injured. Police cited the 68-year-old man with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

PPL customers frustrated by skyrocketing electric bills

Some PPL customers are frustrated because their electric bills are doubling or even tripling, and they don't know why. One viewer who emailed News 8 On Your Side wrote, "Our bill went from $550 in November to $900 for the month of December. I'm retired and can't keep paying bills like that."
abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February

Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Three decarbonization pathways for Pennsylvania: the good, the bad and the most likely - ugly | Opinion

There aren’t many historic parallels to efforts by the governor’s office, the legislature, industry, and advocacy groups to convince the U.S. Department of Energy to designate Pennsylvania and the greater Ohio Valley region a hydrogen and carbon capture hub. The effort is grounded in the hope that hydrogen will be the fuel of the future because it doesn’t emit carbon when combusted, the federal government is handing out billions of dollars for its deployment, and hydrogen can be made from the region’s most abundant resource, natural gas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

