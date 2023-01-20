ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes booked a 1-way ticket to Mexico for a friend's wedding while out on bail, prosecutors say

By Charles R. Davis,Azmi Haroun
 3 days ago

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court with her partner Billy Evans on November 18, 2022.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes bought a one-way ticket to Mexico last year, per prosecutors.
  • The flight was set to take off three weeks after she was convicted of defrauding investors.
  • Prosecutors describe it as an "attempt to flee the country," according to a Thursday filing.

Just weeks after she was convicted of defrauding investors, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was set to board a one-way flight to Mexico, according to prosecutors who characterized the trip as an attempt to flee the country.

The planned trip was revealed Thursday in a new court filin g . Prosecutors have alleged that Holmes — sentenced last November to more than 11 years in prison — has shown "no remorse" for the fraud she was convicted of perpetrating on those who believed her claims to have invented a revolutionary, new rapid blood test .

In their filing on Thursday, prosecutors provided emails from January 2022 showing the federal government was concerned that Holmes might seek to escape punishment.

"Recently, the government became aware that Ms. Holmes has a reservation for international air travel, scheduled to depart in the next few days," Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Schenk wrote in a January 23 email to Holmes' defense counsel. The trip was not approved beforehand, Schenk wrote, adding: "In light of her current bail conditions, we find this concerning."

In response, Holmes' attorney, Lance Wade, said the trip was planned prior to Holmes' conviction on January 3, 2022. "The hope was that the verdict would be different and Ms. Holmes would be able to make this trip to attend the wedding of close friends in Mexico," he wrote.

Holmes' attorney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"The incentive to flee has never been higher and [Holmes] has the means to act on that incentive," prosecutors added in their filing.

Holmes, who is currently pregnant, is due to report to prison on April 27. She appealed her conviction in early December, and in the latest filing, government lawyers said she remains a flight risk.

"The government anticipates [Holmes] will note in reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled — but it is difficult to know with certainty what [Holmes] would have done had the government not intervened," DOJ lawyers claimed in the document.

The Theranos founder has sought to stay out of custody as her appeal is pending. Prosecutors pushed back against her position, partially citing the $13,000-a-month dwelling she and her partner have been living in.

"There are not two systems of justice — one for the wealthy and one for the poor — there is one criminal justice system in this country," government lawyers wrote in the document.

Read the original article on Business Insider

