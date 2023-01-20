Effective: 2023-01-23 21:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt A New Long Period Swell Continues to Build in Tuesday Forerunners of this long period westerly swell continue to arrive this evening and the risk for sneaker waves begins. Large sets of waves will sweep in after long lulls in wave activity. The swell will build up to 12 feet at 18 seconds by Tuesday morning. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO