Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents hazardous to swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The surf will peak on Wednesday and will lower slightly on Thursday, though elevated surf will be possible through the weekend.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 16:10:00 Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A large northwest swell is expected to build sharply Thursday night. Hazardous surf is likely for west and north facing reefs by Thursday night or Friday.
