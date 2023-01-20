ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Cowboys Signed 5 Players Following Sunday's Loss

For NFL playoff teams, the offseason starts immediately after they have been eliminated, or, if they're lucky, win the Super Bowl.  The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.  On Monday, the ...
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today

In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
The Spun

Look: Nick Bosa Has 4-Word Message For The Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their second straight NFC Championship game on Sunday night. They played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second season in a row and beat them 19-12. It was a low-scoring affair but the 49ers were able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to grind ...
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed

Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
The Spun

Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Cowboys in the Divisional Round

The Divisional round is ready to be played between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. A rivalry that dates back to one of the most iconic games known to man, with Dwight Clark's play in the end zone, known as "The Catch," to defeat the Cowboys 28-27 in the 1981 NFC Championship Game. The 49ers and Cowboys have met eight times in the playoffs, with the Cowboys leading the series 5-3. The 49ers look to keep an 11-game win streak alive and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. The 49ers can do so if they stick to these five keys to victory.
Wichita Eagle

Dak to Lamb ‘No Problem’ at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction

"Flawless" was the word used to describe the performance of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC's Wild Card game. "Flawless'' would come in handy again today against the opponent the Cowboys openly say they "wanted.''. “Most definitely, I did,''...
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ denied 49ers request for matchup vs. Nets

It’s a big night for the Bay Area, as the San Francisco 49ers clinched another spot in the NFC Championship game against the Dallas Cowboys. They held on to win in the final moments of the game. There might be some fans that would be interested in heading back to Oracle Arena to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately… this was not possible, as the league denied the Dubs a chance to move back the tip off time, per The Mercury News.
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

