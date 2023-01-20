Read full article on original website
Cowboys Signed 5 Players Following Sunday's Loss
For NFL playoff teams, the offseason starts immediately after they have been eliminated, or, if they're lucky, win the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. On Monday, the ...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today
In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
Look: Nick Bosa Has 4-Word Message For The Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their second straight NFC Championship game on Sunday night. They played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second season in a row and beat them 19-12. It was a low-scoring affair but the 49ers were able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to grind ...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Divisional round playoff win vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game: [DL] Charles Omenihu...
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveal: Out for 49ers?
Dallas will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers here in San Jose on Sunday with a berth in the NFC title game on the line. ... but Peyton Hendershot may not be a part of things.
Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Changes Ahead Of 49ers Game
In a rematch of last year's wild card game, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this Sunday. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Cowboys appear to be finalizing their roster for kickoff. According to NFL insider Todd Archer, Dallas has waived ...
Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed
Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
WATCH: Skip Bayless is Fed Up with Dak Prescott Following Cowboys Playoff Loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another playoff loss and FOX Sports’ host Skip Bayless was fed up. The noted Cowboys fanatic regularly touts Dallas and Prescott on television, but after a loss to the 49ers, it was different. In fact, Bayless was so fed up with Prescott, he tossed his jersey in the trash.
Look: Brett Maher Video Is Going Viral Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers
The Dallas Cowboys' wild-card victory was a nightmare for kicker Brett Maher. The veteran kicker missed four straight extra points before finally making his fifth attempt. Luckily, the misses didn't cost Dallas as it went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14. There was speculation Jerry Jones and Co. ...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers looking forward to challenge of facing Eagles in NFC title game
The San Francisco 49ers are advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. They will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at a hostile Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners got there with a hard-fought 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, ending the season of...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Cowboys in the Divisional Round
The Divisional round is ready to be played between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. A rivalry that dates back to one of the most iconic games known to man, with Dwight Clark's play in the end zone, known as "The Catch," to defeat the Cowboys 28-27 in the 1981 NFC Championship Game. The 49ers and Cowboys have met eight times in the playoffs, with the Cowboys leading the series 5-3. The 49ers look to keep an 11-game win streak alive and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. The 49ers can do so if they stick to these five keys to victory.
Wichita Eagle
Dak to Lamb ‘No Problem’ at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction
"Flawless" was the word used to describe the performance of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC's Wild Card game. "Flawless'' would come in handy again today against the opponent the Cowboys openly say they "wanted.''. “Most definitely, I did,''...
49ers-Seahawks Injury Updates: Charles Omenihu questionable to return
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The team entered the game missing only two players due to injuries. They are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle). Both were among San Francisco's seven inactive players.
Warriors’ denied 49ers request for matchup vs. Nets
It’s a big night for the Bay Area, as the San Francisco 49ers clinched another spot in the NFC Championship game against the Dallas Cowboys. They held on to win in the final moments of the game. There might be some fans that would be interested in heading back to Oracle Arena to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately… this was not possible, as the league denied the Dubs a chance to move back the tip off time, per The Mercury News.
