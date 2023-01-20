ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Get your garden ready before spring comes

HOUSTON – Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry, you can get your garden looking great now!. Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, shares tips on reviving those brown and wilted plants into a beautiful, blooming garden and what to plant for spring. Garden Girls specializes in...
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!

Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!

Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!

Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
What do you get when two big events combine?

Calling all boat and auto lovers! Wednesday on Houston Life, we’re getting all the details about the Houston AutoBoative Show! Tune-in, so you don’t miss it!. Spend your afternoon with Houston Life at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE below in the player below.
Houston woman uses Instagram to advertise business conducting government fraud schemes, DOJ says

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston woman has admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. According to officials, from March of 2020 until December of that year, Desiree Coleman conspired with others to commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance. In addition, Coleman is accused of instructing others on how to defraud government programs and applied for others using false representations.
