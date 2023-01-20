Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Fruit Loop, a pup who loves to follow her nose
Two-year-old Fruit Loop is as sweet as the cereal itself. Fruit Loop, a Husky and Australian Shepard Mix, came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty case back in August 2022, according to volunteers. She is well-trained with tricks up her sleeve, and can do well in a home with...
Click2Houston.com
Get your garden ready before spring comes
HOUSTON – Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry, you can get your garden looking great now!. Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, shares tips on reviving those brown and wilted plants into a beautiful, blooming garden and what to plant for spring. Garden Girls specializes in...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Click2Houston.com
5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!
Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
Click2Houston.com
Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Medical Center increases parking fees. How families in need can find help
HOUSTON – Nate and Christina Cloutier try to spend every minute they have making their 2-year-old son Kennedy forget his pain. Kennedy is battling a rare form of cancer with only a 30% chance of surviving. ”My son is diagnosed with ATRT. It’s a rare, aggressive form of brain...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Click2Houston.com
Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
Click2Houston.com
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!
Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
Click2Houston.com
What do you get when two big events combine?
Calling all boat and auto lovers! Wednesday on Houston Life, we’re getting all the details about the Houston AutoBoative Show! Tune-in, so you don’t miss it!. Spend your afternoon with Houston Life at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE below in the player below.
Click2Houston.com
Medical marijuana use on the rise in Texas, among people over the age of 65
HOUSTON – Since 2015, medical marijuana has been legal in Texas, and in 2019, the list of conditions it can be used to treat was expanded. According to one study, its use among older adults is on the rise. Now, the Texas Cannabis Clinic is helping Texans get a...
Click2Houston.com
Pop-up art show and fundraiser held for artists who were affected by the fire at Winter Street Studios
HOUSTON – It’s been a month since a fire destroyed several studios and damaged countless artwork, equipment, and personal belongings at the Winter Street Studios. Investigators say an arsonist set the building on fire before taking his own life days later. More than 70 studios were severely damaged...
Click2Houston.com
NASA to honor fallen astronauts on Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th Anniversary
HOUSTON – NASA will honor its astronauts who died during mission, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia leading up to and during the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26, according to a news release. The NASA Day of Remembrance lands...
Click2Houston.com
Nickelback bringing tour to The Woodlands; Tickets go on sale Friday
HOUSTON – The Canadian rock band Nickelback will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote Get Rollin’, its first album in five years. The band’s 38-date trek begins June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec and ends on Aug. 20 in Belmont Park, New York.
Click2Houston.com
‘We were terrified’: Houston area Lunar New Year celebrations to continue with added security after mass shooting in California
HOUSTON – The Chinese Community Center’s Lunar New Year Festival takes months of planning. “It was a day full of activities and cultural performances,” Chi-Mei Lin, CEO of the Chinese Community Center said. “That was just such a happy day for us, and then when we went home, we got the news.”
Click2Houston.com
‘The whole parking garage was covered in glass’: More than 50 vehicles broken into, vandalized at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – People who live in the District at Greenbriar Apartment Complex located in southwest Houston said the vehicle crimes in their five-story garage happen on a regular basis, even though they have armed security that’s supposed to patrol the premises. “I got my shoes stolen,” said resident...
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Robbery suspect pins clerk against wall, steal her cellphone, money during robbery at convenience store in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video of an aggravated robbery has been released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Dec. 16 around 3 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 8700 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman uses Instagram to advertise business conducting government fraud schemes, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston woman has admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. According to officials, from March of 2020 until December of that year, Desiree Coleman conspired with others to commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance. In addition, Coleman is accused of instructing others on how to defraud government programs and applied for others using false representations.
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys tattoo shop in east Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – An east Harris County tattoo shop is a total loss after a large fire engulfed the building early Saturday, officials said. The fire broke out at Southern Boys Tattoo Shop in the 13700 block of East Freeway near Uvalde Road. Harris County ESD 12 and Channelview...
