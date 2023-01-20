HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO