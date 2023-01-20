ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand

By Sarah Mankowitz
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand.

Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”

While people are heading back to the beaches, people like Kathy Hollinghust and Cherly Potter are afraid of what could be on the water or in the sand.

“My first reaction was I wanted to put my feet in the water. I’m kinda hesitant to do that because I’m just afraid of what might actually be out there,” said Hollinghust.

She planned to go to a beach wedding this weekend, but it was moved to the courthouse. The couple didn’t want guests stepping on anything that might hurt them.

Hollinghurst said the storm caused them to, “move it because of all the debris and stuff on the beach.”

It’s been almost four months since hurricane Ian, and now we are seeing the process of cleaning up our Southwest Florida beaches.

Trucks are still removing debris from Sanibel beaches. Some of those beaches are set to reopen as early as next month.

Cheryl Potter-Juda said things look, “much better than expected, which is a great sign.”

But for now, people are easing their way back to normalcy.

