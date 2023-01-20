ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, WY

mybighornbasin.com

Filly Basketball Sweeps the Weekend, Broncs Split the Action

The Cody Basketball teams would close out the first round of conference/quad play over the weekend as they played host to Casper Kelly Walsh and traveled to Rock Springs. Friday night both teams would come away with a sweep over Kelly Walsh as the Fillies defeated the Lady Trojans by a final of 70-25 and the Broncs got a hard fought 51-47 win.
CODY, WY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Getting roped in by Wyoming

We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Snow ending Monday, but returning later

Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
sweetwaternow.com

On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned

SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Cat Country 102.9

Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas

Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
WYOMING STATE

