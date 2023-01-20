Read full article on original website
Related
How the Top 5 of Wyoming High School Basketball Fared in Week 7
It’s time to take a look at the results of the top five girls’ and boys’ teams from Week 7 of the season. It might give fans, players, and coaches a simpler look at each week’s results for just the ranked teams in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Basketball Polls.
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Basketball Sweeps the Weekend, Broncs Split the Action
The Cody Basketball teams would close out the first round of conference/quad play over the weekend as they played host to Casper Kelly Walsh and traveled to Rock Springs. Friday night both teams would come away with a sweep over Kelly Walsh as the Fillies defeated the Lady Trojans by a final of 70-25 and the Broncs got a hard fought 51-47 win.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Getting roped in by Wyoming
We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
wrrnetwork.com
Snow ending Monday, but returning later
Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Winter Rodeos: Big Skijoring Events Taking Place In Sheridan, Saratoga, Pinedale, Sundance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saddle up a horse with a trusted rider. Grab a pair of skis or a snowboard and strap them on a second person. Now hold onto that rope that’s – hopefully – tied tightly to the horse. Welcome...
Podcast highlighting Montana athletes growing in popularity
Mitch Bohn is in a wheelchair, but doesn't let that stop him from living out his passion for sports by talking about them.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He’d drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Supporters Say Bill Will Help Wyoming Lead The Nation In Digital Asset Registration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The idea that things existing only in a digital world can be worth real money remains a mysterious concept to many. But NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been sold for ridiculously high prices. Take, for example, the $69 million digital collage...
sweetwaternow.com
On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned
SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas
Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
KEVN
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
county17.com
Wyomingites can witness rare comet tonight, in coming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have the chance to see a rare comet zoom across the sky for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF, also known as the “Green Comet,” will be visible in the night sky tonight until Feb. 12. The comet, which only passes the earth...
Wyoming Singer’s New Song Battles Substance Abuse & Addiction
Wyoming country singer has a new song that address the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. Jared Rogerson: Jared's “Side of the Road” wants to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. I've always felt that there's sort of these prejudgments that people have. We have all...
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cab Of Semi Fills With Snow After Crashing On I-80, Trapping And Killing Two Drivers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of truckers from Missouri died early Sunday morning after being trapped in packed snow in the cab and sleeper compartment of their semitrailer. The truck lost its windshield, then the cab packed with snow as it slid forward and...
Comments / 0