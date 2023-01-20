An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO