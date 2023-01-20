Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Board worried about private school tuition bill's impact on public schools
Cedar Rapids — Just hours before the Iowa House voted 55 to 45 to pass Governor Reynold's private school tuition plan, the Cedar Rapids School Board adopted a resolution against the plan and in support of public schools. "So I feel its important for us, even though it may...
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Iowa City to rehab pedestrian overpass on Riverside Drive as part of multi-million dollar capital improvements project
Rehabbing one of the pedestrian overpasses on Riverside Drive and building a new equipment maintenance facility are among many capital improvements included in Iowa City’s next fiscal year budget. The Press-Citizen reports that the city is budgeting over $65 million on major capital improvements. Dubuque Street will be rebuilt...
UI Campus Climate Survey shows half of faculty considered leaving in last year
A new campus climate survey released last week at the University of Iowa indicates that over half of the school’s faculty, staff and postdocs reported seriously considering leaving the institution in the last twelve months. The Daily Iowan reports that the survey got a 16 percent response rate among...
New faces representing Johnson County in Iowa statehouse
Following the 2022 election, five new delegates represent Johnson County in the Iowa Legislature. While most are in the minority party, they jumped right into focusing on education, fentanyl precautions, and veterans — among other priorities. Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, said her experiences in the Iowa chapter of...
Construction continues in Cedar Rapids for new Big Grove Brewery, expected to open in fall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Construction is underway in Cedar Rapids on a new brewery downtown. Big Grove Brewery says their new location will open this fall. There will be craft beer and food with a special brewery nod to Cedar Rapids' Czech heritage. This is part...
CLI hosts March for life, Pro-Life event
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, the Coalition for Life of Iowa (CLI) hosted their March for life and Pro-Life event, Equality begins in the Womb at the St Matthew Catholic Parish. Susan Martinek, CLI Board Member, says they were raising awareness for the end of the Roe v. Wade...
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
Pursuit ends with an arrest in Waterloo
Cedar Falls — Sunday morning, the Cedar Fall Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest following a pursuit on Saturday, January 21st. Police say a patrolling officer passed the driver at a high rate of speed shortly after the Black Hawk County Dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Avenue in Cedar Falls at around 11:30 p.m.
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
Iowa City Area Chinese Association: 2023 Lunar New Year Gala kicks off at Englert
Iowa City — Sunday evening, the Iowa City Area Chinese Association (ICACA) kicked off their 2023 Lunar New Year Gala at the Englert Theatre. This event was funded by the City of Iowa City's 2022 Racial Equity and Social Justice grant allocation and featured music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring members from:
Cedar Falls pursuit ends with 3 cruisers damaged, suspect in custody
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Stop sticks and a foot chase helped bring an end to a high-speed chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. It happened just after 11:35pm Saturday night when authorities were alerted to a reckless driver along University Avenue. An officer says the suspect passed him at...
Linn County Fair announces Niko Moon as headliner for Thursday night concert
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Fair announced their second night of national entertainment for the 2023 fair. Niko Moon, the voice behind the 2-time Platinum No. 1 debut single “GOOD TIME” will be in Linn County this summer. Moon will be joined...
CR Library celebrates five years of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, 300,000th book
Cedar Rapids — Saturday morning, the Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation celebrated their 300,000th free book with a Dolly Parton Birthday Party. This is the fifth year the downtown library has been affiliated with the Imagination Library Program. Jess Netolicky, Development Associate for the Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation,...
IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office
An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Waterloo Bar Closes But There’s Still A Glimmer Of Hope
One popular Waterloo bar might be closing its doors forever, but there still is a bit of hope. The doors of a unique Waterloo nightlife location has closed for the time being. However, the owner is hopeful for the future. "It's no secret that the last few months have been...
