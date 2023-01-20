ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, IA

KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

New faces representing Johnson County in Iowa statehouse

Following the 2022 election, five new delegates represent Johnson County in the Iowa Legislature. While most are in the minority party, they jumped right into focusing on education, fentanyl precautions, and veterans — among other priorities. Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, said her experiences in the Iowa chapter of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CLI hosts March for life, Pro-Life event

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, the Coalition for Life of Iowa (CLI) hosted their March for life and Pro-Life event, Equality begins in the Womb at the St Matthew Catholic Parish. Susan Martinek, CLI Board Member, says they were raising awareness for the end of the Roe v. Wade...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor

A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
MARION, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police

An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Pursuit ends with an arrest in Waterloo

Cedar Falls — Sunday morning, the Cedar Fall Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest following a pursuit on Saturday, January 21st. Police say a patrolling officer passed the driver at a high rate of speed shortly after the Black Hawk County Dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Avenue in Cedar Falls at around 11:30 p.m.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Area Chinese Association: 2023 Lunar New Year Gala kicks off at Englert

Iowa City — Sunday evening, the Iowa City Area Chinese Association (ICACA) kicked off their 2023 Lunar New Year Gala at the Englert Theatre. This event was funded by the City of Iowa City's 2022 Racial Equity and Social Justice grant allocation and featured music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring members from:
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls pursuit ends with 3 cruisers damaged, suspect in custody

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Stop sticks and a foot chase helped bring an end to a high-speed chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. It happened just after 11:35pm Saturday night when authorities were alerted to a reckless driver along University Avenue. An officer says the suspect passed him at...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCJJ

IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office

An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park

Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
IOWA CITY, IA

