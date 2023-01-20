ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007

Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people across mid-Michigan have a clean criminal record after Saturday. Michigan State University law students helped dozens of people expunge their records today. This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020. With the help of legal advisors and law students, those in the Lansing community have a clean slate.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
JACKSON, MI
abc12.com

Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
FENTON, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Stolen dog reunited after theft is caught on camera

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend, we reported on a 7-month-old Siberian husky that was stolen from Aces Auto in Potterville. Thanks in part to the community’s help the dog was returned safely to its owner. It was a long 48 hours for Loki’s owners but with a helpful tip from the community, the Michigan […]
POTTERVILLE, MI

