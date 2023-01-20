Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winning $25K for life lottery ticket sold at Charlotte store is still unclaimed
This is the first time a Michigan lottery has won a lifetime prize in 2023. Eight players won the Lucky for Life in 2022.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Accumulating snow arrives on Wednesday
The core of a large system tracks through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring widespread snow showers to West Michigan with the heaviest snow closer to I-94.
MSU gymnastics defeats No. 3 Michigan for the first time since 2007
Fast forward nine months and the 14th ranked Spartans have done something the program hasn't done in 16 years - defeat rival Michigan.
Masked man with hammer, scissors allegedly harassed MSU students
Have you run into the masked man in East Lansing?
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
WLNS
Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007
Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007. Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for …. Michigan State gymnastics takes down Michigan for the first time since 2007. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. First known Nassar survivor to speak...
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
WILX-TV
Lansing Police K9 leads officers directly to suspect after 1.5-mile trek
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Department officers responded to a radio call of an armed robbery near Washington Ave. and Holmes Rd. on Sunday. According to police, the suspect had stolen cash and credit cards and then fled on foot prior to their arrival. K9 Rocky led officers directly...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people across mid-Michigan have a clean criminal record after Saturday. Michigan State University law students helped dozens of people expunge their records today. This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020. With the help of legal advisors and law students, those in the Lansing community have a clean slate.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
abc12.com
Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
Lansing Police Department charges protestors in Frandor Shopping Center incident
When officers arrived on scene, they found a group of roughly 30 protestors who were vandalizing the Bank of America building and throwing glass candles at the building's windows.
WILX-TV
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
Stolen dog reunited after theft is caught on camera
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend, we reported on a 7-month-old Siberian husky that was stolen from Aces Auto in Potterville. Thanks in part to the community’s help the dog was returned safely to its owner. It was a long 48 hours for Loki’s owners but with a helpful tip from the community, the Michigan […]
Comments / 0