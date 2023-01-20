ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB

Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air. On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones. Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying. They also say the cameras could...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Mount Carmel Baptist Church vandalized over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pastor Gerard Duncan of an historic black church in Gainesville says vandals defaced the property. Pastor Duncan posted on Facebook saying “they are messing with the wrong building.”. According to Duncan, he reached the church early for Sunday service and noticed the graffiti. He wrote...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Candidate qualifying opens for 7 cities in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for seven municipal elections in Levy County is underway. The seven cities in Levy County agreed to hold elections on April 4 starting this year. The qualifying period runs from Monday through Thursday for Chiefland. People in Bronson, Williston, Cedar Key, Inglis, Yankeetown,...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County conducts annual count of homeless population

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is attempting to learn more about its own homeless population. The county is conducting its annual point in time count to get an accurate number of homeless people in the county. “We pick one night a year, usually the end of January, and we...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
GAINESVILLE, FL

