Gainesville man tries to run from officers while pushing stolen golf cart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He might have gotten away with it if he could have pushed a little faster. A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers spotted him pushing a stolen golf cart down the road. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Terrance Dexter, 51, on Sunday night after they...
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air. On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones. Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying. They also say the cameras could...
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in declaring a “traffic violence crisis.”. This comes after several pedestrian accidents occurred in the last month, including the death of a 5-year-old in Alachua. In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting...
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
Mount Carmel Baptist Church vandalized over the weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pastor Gerard Duncan of an historic black church in Gainesville says vandals defaced the property. Pastor Duncan posted on Facebook saying “they are messing with the wrong building.”. According to Duncan, he reached the church early for Sunday service and noticed the graffiti. He wrote...
The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A round of raffles today is benefitting schools in Bradford County. A few lucky winners will be going home with a car, an ATV, and more after a raffle hosted by the Bradford County education foundation. The city of Starke donated a 2016 Dodge Charger. The...
NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
United Way of North Central Florida holds 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County on Monday. The count will identify the number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness throughout Alachua County. The results will be available later this spring.
Florida Forest Service to hold fire festival to mark end of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On Saturday, the Florida Forest Service will mark the end of Prescribed Fire Awareness Week with a free fire festival for the public. The Flatwoods Fire and Nature Festival will feature prescribed fire demonstrations, equipment demonstrations, food trucks, live music, education seminars, and exotic wildlife. “Plenty of...
Candidate qualifying opens for 7 cities in Levy County
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for seven municipal elections in Levy County is underway. The seven cities in Levy County agreed to hold elections on April 4 starting this year. The qualifying period runs from Monday through Thursday for Chiefland. People in Bronson, Williston, Cedar Key, Inglis, Yankeetown,...
Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet...
Alachua County conducts annual count of homeless population
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is attempting to learn more about its own homeless population. The county is conducting its annual point in time count to get an accurate number of homeless people in the county. “We pick one night a year, usually the end of January, and we...
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses part two
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As we enter 2023, things will begin to change because of the new year. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn some new yoga poses to help you better transition into the new environment.
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
