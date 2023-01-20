Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Boston Man Admits To Stomping Man To Death During Robbery: DA
A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to stomping a drug dealer to death in 2017 during an armed robbery, authorities announced. Thomas Isaac, 26, was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Monday,…
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
WMUR.com
Governor's office in touch with DCYF over case of 7-year-old in hospital with serious injuries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire governor's office said Monday it is in contact with the Division of Children, Youth and Families about the case of a Manchester boy who was allegedly abused by his father and is now in a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Jaevion Riley, 7,...
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
Boston Police officer assaulted while arresting protestors who defaced monument
A Boston Police officer was assaulted while arresting a protestor who was defacing a monument. According to BPD, officers were called for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, multiple officers observed Jared Dowell, 23 of Melrose defacing the monument...
Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, anti-police graffiti
"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." Representative Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested Saturday in Boston and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of personal property, and damage of property using graffiti. Boston Police referred...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following an incident overnight. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular. The incident was first reported...
manchesterinklink.com
Police: Man allegedly returns to McDonald’s with ax after dispute with drive-thru employee
MANCHESTER, NH – A Webster man was arrested Sunday night after police say he allegedly threatened employees of a local fast food restaurant with an ax. According to a police narrative on January 22, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to McDonald’s, 907 Hanover St., for a report of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-through window.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after police exchange fire with shooting suspect in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following a domestic incident overnight that led to an officer firing at a suspect as they shot at and drove toward responding police, an official said. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, a dead-end street...
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
Two More In Hopedale Charged In Milford Shootings Last Week: Police
Police arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Milford last week, authorities said. Joseph Brigham, 25, of Hopedale, and Derek Brigham, 33, of Blackstone, face a host of charges following a Sunday, June 15 shooting, Hopedale police said. Police responded to a home on Dutcher Street after someone...
NECN
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
WMUR.com
Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
New Hampshire wrong way-driver charged with drunk driving
CONCORD, N.H. – A Somerset man is facing drunk driving charges after New Hampshire State Police said he was driving the wrong way Saturday night.Hunter Dusio, 23, is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation.Callers reported a wrong-way driver on the westbound side of Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.New Hampshire State Police found the car in the median between Exit 2 and 3.Dusio was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
