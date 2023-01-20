ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following an incident overnight. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular. The incident was first reported...
NORWOOD, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police: Man allegedly returns to McDonald’s with ax after dispute with drive-thru employee

MANCHESTER, NH – A Webster man was arrested Sunday night after police say he allegedly threatened employees of a local fast food restaurant with an ax. According to a police narrative on January 22, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to McDonald’s, 907 Hanover St., for a report of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-through window.
WEBSTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
MERRIMACK, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire wrong way-driver charged with drunk driving

CONCORD, N.H. – A Somerset man is facing drunk driving charges after New Hampshire State Police said he was driving the wrong way Saturday night.Hunter Dusio, 23, is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation.Callers reported a wrong-way driver on the westbound side of Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.New Hampshire State Police found the car in the median between Exit 2 and 3.Dusio was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
CONCORD, NH

