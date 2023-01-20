Read full article on original website
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’
This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
selmasun.com
2023 Alabama Timber Market Update
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The start of a new year brings new economic territory for Alabama’s forest industry. Forestland owners are searching for insights on what to expect regarding their timber in 2023. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System forestry specialist shares an update for the timber market this year.
alabamanews.net
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
apr.org
Alabama’s new concealed gun law continues to draw criticism.
The state’s new concealed weapon law took effect on New Year’s Day. It allows gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The Alabama Sheriff’s Association opposed the idea. The group says the measure could allow people to have a gun without registering it. The Giffords Law Center says Texas passed a similar law and there was an increase of people being arrested for illegally possessing a gun. Allison Anderman is a senior counsel at the Center. She says what Texas is going through should send a message to Alabama…
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life, and as governor, I will always protect the rights of Alabamians and ensure they are free to exercise their beliefs as provided in the Constitution,” said Governor Ivey. “As I have promised, under my watch, our state government will always reflect the values of our people.” Executive Order 733 ensures the enforcement of the Alabama Religious Freedom...
Be Careful: You Might Be Breaking an Insane Alabama Law Right Now
I’m here to tell you upfront, I’m not cut out for jail. Reasons why? At the top of the list is that the color orange doesn’t look good on fluffy gals and an uncomfortable bed doesn’t sound that great. So, I’ll continue to be a law-abiding citizen.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey issues religious liberty executive order
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment.” The executive order aims to “further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.”. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life,...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
How long will it take to get your 2023 tax refund in Alabama?
Tax season is underway in Alabama — but how long will it take for you to get your annual tax refund?
Governor Ivey Signs Four Executive Orders, Begins Second Term Education Reform Push
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey this week signed four education-focused executive orders and issued a memo to the Department of Early Childhood Education. Governor Ivey has consistently stated that improving educational outcomes for Alabama’s students is her top priority. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that will be taken to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.
If you want to start a fight in Bama, just say ‘gun control’
If so, let me tell you how: Just mention “gun culture” or “gun control” in my state. In Alabama, we’re nuts on the subject of guns. Last year, our Legislature enacted a bill that allows “permitless carry,” also known as “concealed carry.” The law went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year, meaning that if you’re at least 19 years old, you can carry a concealed firearm without a permit or related background check.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
thebamabuzz.com
Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.
Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama." An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" “I got all my equipment in the back of the Honda CRV. How’s that for efficiency and good engineering?” asked Len Strozier during a quiet morning in a wooded area on the Black Warrior River, north of Tuscaloosa. He's getting ready to go to work.
Governor Ivey Announces Another Record High Jobs Count, Alabama’s December Unemployment Rate is 2.8%
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021. People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2,229,259. “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” said Governor Ivey. “We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that...
What a Difference a Year Makes, but COVID’s Still Around
One year ago, Alabama was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the state’s peak, on Jan 21, 2022, the 7-day average of new COVID cases per day was 12,918, according to the New York Times’ COVID tracker. The year before, in February, 2021, deaths hit their...
