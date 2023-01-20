Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Congressman asks residents to look out for postal workers amid Chicago violence
There have been robberies and attacks in recent weeks, and, in Milwaukee, a mail carrier was killed.
chicagocrusader.com
Suspended CPD officer with Proud Boys ties will return to work one day after city elections
Robert Bakker, the Chicago police officer suspended last October for 120 days after lying to investigators about his association with the far-right group Proud Boys, will be back on the street March 1, the Sun-Times reported in a recent story. Bakker’s return will come one day after Chicago’s general election...
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago
On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Chicago mayoral candidate says police should be able to 'hunt down' criminals like rabbits
"Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down, and hunt them down like a rabbit, okay," candidate Willie Wilson said.
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
Kim Foxx pulls prosecutors in case of CPD officer's murder
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling the case of a Chicago police officer's murder.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois
For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
