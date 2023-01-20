ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

‘Baby Wyatt:’ National agency asks for help identifying dead baby found in Oak Ridge

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jgBb_0kLy1f8900

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.

NCMEC said the child was found in the area near the intersection of Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road. Authorities named the infant Baby Wyatt ,” meaning “little warrior.”

According to NCMEC, the child had been dead for less than 24 hours and was around 34 weeks gestational age. He had black, fine, abundant, curly hair, but environmental conditions made his race unknown. Baby Wyatt’s profile with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System says he was 20 inches long, around 7 pounds, with his umbilical cord still attached and a shirt wrapped around his head.

A post from a Facebook page run by the NCMEC shared digitally created pictures of what the child is believed to have looked like and the shirt found alongside him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOX6h_0kLy1f8900
A digital recreation of Baby Wyatt. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
A digitally created image of the shirt found wrapped around Baby Wyatt. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

A spokesperson for the Oak Ridge Police Department said that the case is ongoing and any tips are appreciated. NCMEC also said that Season of Justice and Othram , agencies that specialize in DNA analysis that can be used in forensic genealogy or identification, have been working in collaboration with the Oak Ridge Police Department, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, and NCMEC.

“Please share and help us find Baby Wyatt’s true identity and bring closure to this case. We’re grateful to all the agencies that have assisted us in trying to locate his next of kin and true identity,” Knox County Regional Forensic Center said, sharing the post.

Anyone with any information that could help identify Baby Wyatt is encouraged to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST, or contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399 or policetips@oakridgetn.gov.

As of January 20, there are three children listed as Jane or John Does on NCMEC’s website. NCMEC’s map also shows another 3 children missing from East Tennessee, with the oldest case being of a 6-year-old boy who has been missing from Townsend since 1969.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 36

Pat Daniel
3d ago

wish they can find the scum who did this. so many people would have lived to have this baby. one thing for sure it will never be abused anymore. 🙏😥

Reply
12
Talk to the hand..
2d ago

Perfect in everyway... why would you do such a thing to an innocent? All you had to do was take the baby to a hospital, fire station...how many did you pass on your way to throw him in the water? MAY YOU NEVER HAVE PEACE AND PRAY THEY FIND YOU... NO GOOD will come...

Reply
7
Linda Rejent
2d ago

He was a beautiful boy. I hope that the person or persons responsible for this act realizes that God is just and their cruelty will not go unpunished.

Reply
6
 

WATE

WATE

