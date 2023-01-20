ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Dance hall shooter had gun arrest, extra ammo

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive Monday in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history said the gunman was previously arrested for illegally owning a firearm, had a rifle at home, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and appeared to be manufacturing gun silencers.
Sheriff: Gun seized may be tied to fatal Calif. shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Authorities in California say they are investigating the possibility that a male suspect believed to have shot and killed 10 people at a Lunar New Years celebration may have entered a second dance hall nearby about 30 minutes later. The weapon he...
