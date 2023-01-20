Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Pistons prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023
The NBA is in full swing as the Milwaukee Bucks (29-17) make the short road trip to face the Detroit Pistons (12-36). Both teams are in need of a win. Stay tuned for our NBA odds series for our Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick. The Bucks sit near the top of the Eastern Conference in third […] The post NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Pistons prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan Is Making A Notable Change To Its Football Stadium
Michigan is going to remove some seats from Michigan Stadium. According to Aaron McMann of MLive.com, the school plans to remove 45 seats from the stadium to help widen tunnel access to the field. This decision reportedly comes after the school conducted a safety review following the season. ...
Michigan football making key change after Michigan State brawl
Michigan football is making a major change in their stadium in a bid to avoid incidents like what happened last year when members of Michigan State football attacked a Wolverines player in the tunnel. Apparently after a safety review of the Michigan Stadium after the 2022-23 season, the University of Michigan’s athletic department have decided […] The post Michigan football making key change after Michigan State brawl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round. Following a disappointing end of their season, […] The post 3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jim Harbaugh eyeing ex-Michigan national champion, 49ers coach as addition to staff
The Michigan football team was rocked when Matt Weiss was fired amid a criminal investigation. His firing left a vacancy on the team’s coaching staff for quarterbacks coach. And it looks like Jim Harbaugh has a huge replacement target in mind. Michigan has reached out to Brian Griese about the quarterbacks coach vacancy, as reported […] The post RUMOR: Jim Harbaugh eyeing ex-Michigan national champion, 49ers coach as addition to staff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton final injury status vs. Pistons will have Bucks fans hyped
Milwaukee Bucks fans had a lot of anticipation surrounding Monday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. It’s not exactly a marquee matchup for the mighty Bucks, but the fact that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were initially tagged as probable to make their respective return to action in this one had Milwaukee supporters at the […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton final injury status vs. Pistons will have Bucks fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, including Ohio facility
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, […]
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0