Florida Single Family Home Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The Florida Single Family Home Sales for 2022 as reported by Florida Realtors is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 18.0% (up by 12.9% in 2021) and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 21.1% (up by 5.7% in 2021).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO