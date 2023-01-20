ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2023

Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2023. As of January 2023, there are 4 homes on the market in the Summerfield community in Martin County Florida. The list prices ranged from $559,900 up to $759,000. This is an average list price of $677,225 or $324.93 per square foot of living area.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Strawberry Season Struggles

OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - From December through March, strawberry farms all across NCFL rely on visitors to harvest their strawberry’s — but this year it’s slim pickins’. Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford says she’s never seen her field look this bad this far into the season.
OXFORD, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Florida Single Family Home Sales 2022 Yearly Review

Florida Single Family Home Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The Florida Single Family Home Sales for 2022 as reported by Florida Realtors is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 18.0% (up by 12.9% in 2021) and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 21.1% (up by 5.7% in 2021).
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Storms, fuel costs could lead to increased Florida Power & Light bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida Power & Light customers could face increased electric bills in April after the utility got hit in 2022 by hurricanes and higher-than-expected natural gas costs. FPL said Monday it will ask the state Public Service Commission to approve collecting $1.3 billion from customers to recoup...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy