Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Action News Jax
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
WCJB
United Way of North Central Florida holds 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County on Monday. The count will identify the number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness throughout Alachua County. The results will be available later this spring.
Florida's tropical climate, population demographics and fraudulent claims drive up car insurance costs
MIAMI, FL. - Car insurance is an integral part of life in Florida, and premiums are higher than anywhere else in the country. Although there are several possible causes, let us examine some of the most common factors contributing to the high cost of car insurance in Florida.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2023
Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2023. As of January 2023, there are 4 homes on the market in the Summerfield community in Martin County Florida. The list prices ranged from $559,900 up to $759,000. This is an average list price of $677,225 or $324.93 per square foot of living area.
Destin Log
Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us
These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
islandernews.com
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Strawberry Season Struggles
OXFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - From December through March, strawberry farms all across NCFL rely on visitors to harvest their strawberry’s — but this year it’s slim pickins’. Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries in Oxford says she’s never seen her field look this bad this far into the season.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Florida Single Family Home Sales 2022 Yearly Review
Florida Single Family Home Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The Florida Single Family Home Sales for 2022 as reported by Florida Realtors is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 18.0% (up by 12.9% in 2021) and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 21.1% (up by 5.7% in 2021).
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
WCJB
Storms, fuel costs could lead to increased Florida Power & Light bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida Power & Light customers could face increased electric bills in April after the utility got hit in 2022 by hurricanes and higher-than-expected natural gas costs. FPL said Monday it will ask the state Public Service Commission to approve collecting $1.3 billion from customers to recoup...
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Florida?
Thomas Peterffy is a billionaire businessman from Florida, who is the founder and CEO of Interactive Brokers, one of the largest electronic brokerage firms in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in the fields of education and the arts.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in declaring a “traffic violence crisis.”. This comes after several pedestrian accidents occurred in the last month, including the death of a 5-year-old in Alachua. In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting...
