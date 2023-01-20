Read full article on original website
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team
The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
WPXI
Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had epic duel as college football stars in 2019
Sunday’s NFC Championship Game won’t be the first time that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy square off. Hurts, in his second season starting for the Eagles, made his way to the University of Oklahoma for his final season of college football in 2019 after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. And on a November afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma, Hurts and the Sooners found themselves fending off a ferocious comeback from Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
WPXI
Bengals safety Jessie Bates wants Patrick Mahomes to be healthy for AFC Championship 'so there is no excuses'
If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to make it to the Super Bowl for the second straight season, safety Jessie Bates III wants to leave no question the Bengals are the best team in the AFC. That's why Bates is hoping Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy for the AFC Championship game Sunday.
WPXI
Saquon Barkley wants to be 'a Giant for life' headed into free agency after playoff loss to Eagles
Saquon Barkley doesn't want to go anywhere else. Barkley, speaking after the New York Giants were blown out by the Eagles in their divisional round playoff game on Saturday night, sounded confident he’d be returning next fall despite his impending free agency. "I can't envision that being my last...
WPXI
Defense carries 49ers to a win over Cowboys and trip to NFC championship game
Every play for the Dallas Cowboys seemed like a struggle. Just getting positive yardage required a huge effort or inspired play call. In a championship round filled with star quarterbacks, the 49ers defense might end up being the star of the NFL's final four. San Francisco's defense kept the team...
WPXI
NFL playoffs: 49ers deny Cowboys in playoffs again; advance to another NFC championship game
For the second straight season, the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs. In a grind-it-out defensive struggle, the 49ers prevailed 19-12 in the divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. The Cowboys have now failed to reach the NFC championship game for 27 straight years, ending...
WPXI
Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job
The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.
