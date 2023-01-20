ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team

The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
WPXI

Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had epic duel as college football stars in 2019

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game won’t be the first time that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy square off. Hurts, in his second season starting for the Eagles, made his way to the University of Oklahoma for his final season of college football in 2019 after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. And on a November afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma, Hurts and the Sooners found themselves fending off a ferocious comeback from Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
WPXI

Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.

