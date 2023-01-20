Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggests street vendors ditch cash to combat crime
Lori Lightfoot says that street vendors in an area with increased robberies should consider not using cash in transactions to "protect themselves."
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago mayoral candidate says police should be able to 'hunt down' criminals like rabbits
"Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down, and hunt them down like a rabbit, okay," candidate Willie Wilson said.
Kim Foxx pulls prosecutors in case of CPD officer's murder
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling the case of a Chicago police officer's murder.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Police warning drivers after at least 15 vehicles broken into in The Loop, South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning drivers in The Loop and South Loop to lock up cars parked in garages. Police said in the last month, at least 15 vehicles were stolen or broken into while parked in garages along Wells Street. In most cases, he thieves broke windows to get into the vehicles.Police recommend taking anything valuable out of your car before walking away.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
Lightfoot's security suggestion for street vendors is out of touch, advocate says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s suggestion that Little Village street vendors should go cashless to discourage robberies is not going over well with the entrepreneurs.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
Chicago motorist lied about carjacking after fleeing suburban police: officials
Niles police say a man is under arrest after allegedly speeding away from police and later claiming to Chicago police that he’d been carjacked and kidnapped.
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber on Green Line
SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
cwbchicago.com
Robbers beat, pistol-whip man in Lakeview
Chicago — Armed robbers beat and pistol-whipped a man as he walked in Lakeview overnight, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of North Southport when three men stepped out of a black Jetta around 2:40 a.m. The group beat the man and hit him in the face with a handgun, police said.
