cwbchicago.com

Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago

Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
CBS Chicago

Police warning drivers after at least 15 vehicles broken into in The Loop, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning drivers in The Loop and South Loop to lock up cars parked in garages. Police said in the last month, at least 15 vehicles were stolen or broken into while parked in garages along Wells Street. In most cases, he thieves broke windows to get into the vehicles.Police recommend taking anything valuable out of your car before walking away. 
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
WGN News

Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
cwbchicago.com

Robbers beat, pistol-whip man in Lakeview

Chicago — Armed robbers beat and pistol-whipped a man as he walked in Lakeview overnight, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of North Southport when three men stepped out of a black Jetta around 2:40 a.m. The group beat the man and hit him in the face with a handgun, police said.
