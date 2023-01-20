Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Pickle, Basket or Kick? Cobb Has Your Kind of Ball Action No Matter Your Choice or AgeDeanLandCobb County, GA
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Fulton County high school students were not in class today, after learning the district has withdrawn them from Westlake High unless they can verify they live in that school zone. Parents who spoke to 11Alive said it's hard enough to get kids motivated to even...
Schools are stocking up on Narcan | Which metro Atlanta districts have the medication
ATLANTA — As opioid overdoses increase across the country, 11Alive learned some metro Atlanta districts are stocking up on the life-saving drug Narcan. Fulton County Schools is the latest to announce it will soon be on hand in every school. "Looking at things that might be coming, or we...
Parents outraged after hundreds of students unenrolled from metro Atlanta high school, sent home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Around 400 students were told Thursday that they are no longer students at Westlake High School in Fulton County. Officials told students that address verifications proved they should be attending other schools.
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
Former Fulton principal files lawsuit against district, superintendent
Former Fulton principal seeking back pay, lost benefits and accumulated retirement contributions.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
Why some DeKalb school improvements take so long
How a major maintenance project for a school can get delayed along the way.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center just want peace in their community following recent violent incidents. Six people were arrested on Saturday, with four being denied bond in court on Monday. Officials say the other two were...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
The Citizen Online
Fayette County launches Public Works Club at Fayette LIFE Academy
Fayette County, GA — “What will you do after you graduate from high school?” is a question many students answer. More than a dozen students at Fayette LIFE Academy learned about an effective path to public service careers. The Public Works Club is a partnership between Fayette...
Atlanta, Gwinnett and DeKalb to open warming centers ahead of cold weather
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the cold weather, Gwinnett County and Atlanta are opening warming stations to residents. The Gwinnett County shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to to 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the five stations will be accessible via bus, according to the Gwinnett County website. The county’s website said meals will be provided to residents who arrive at the shelter.
DeKalb school board needs work to operate well, accreditation group says
Months after original review, the school board has made "little progress" toward functioning more cohesively.
Atlanta Daily World
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out of state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The violent protests that occurred this weekend over the proposed Atlanta Police Training Center are stemming from a decentralized movement that is spanning the nation. “You’re going to bring people who may have anti-government fringe politics, anti-authority that are also nested within this far...
Henry County special ed teachers help 72-year-old grandma caring for granddaughter get accessible van
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It used to take half an hour to get Moriyah McGuire in and out of her grandmother's car. With a ramp and features meant for a wheelchair, that time can be cut in half thanks to the McGuires' accessible van. The 9-year-old's grandmother, Jocelyn McGuire...
atlantanewsfirst.com
A diagnosis for murder
ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard will reopen. The Howell Mill Road store will close. The mayor released a statement saying “the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Atlanta teen curfew in legal limbo as city law department reviews legality
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One city councilwoman believes a tighter curfew could be the answer to teen gun violence. Keisha Waites, who’s rallying parents around her proposal, says a teen killed over the weekend might be alive today if her curfew legislation had been enacted. Deerica Charles...
