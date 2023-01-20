ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Parents outraged after hundreds of students unenrolled from metro Atlanta high school, sent home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Around 400 students were told Thursday that they are no longer students at Westlake High School in Fulton County. Officials told students that address verifications proved they should be attending other schools.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center just want peace in their community following recent violent incidents. Six people were arrested on Saturday, with four being denied bond in court on Monday. Officials say the other two were...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette County launches Public Works Club at Fayette LIFE Academy

Fayette County, GA — “What will you do after you graduate from high school?” is a question many students answer. More than a dozen students at Fayette LIFE Academy learned about an effective path to public service careers. The Public Works Club is a partnership between Fayette...
11Alive

Atlanta, Gwinnett and DeKalb to open warming centers ahead of cold weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the cold weather, Gwinnett County and Atlanta are opening warming stations to residents. The Gwinnett County shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to to 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the five stations will be accessible via bus, according to the Gwinnett County website. The county’s website said meals will be provided to residents who arrive at the shelter.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out of state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The violent protests that occurred this weekend over the proposed Atlanta Police Training Center are stemming from a decentralized movement that is spanning the nation. “You’re going to bring people who may have anti-government fringe politics, anti-authority that are also nested within this far...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

A diagnosis for murder

ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard will reopen. The Howell Mill Road store will close. The mayor released a statement saying “the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Atlanta teen curfew in legal limbo as city law department reviews legality

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One city councilwoman believes a tighter curfew could be the answer to teen gun violence. Keisha Waites, who’s rallying parents around her proposal, says a teen killed over the weekend might be alive today if her curfew legislation had been enacted. Deerica Charles...
ATLANTA, GA

