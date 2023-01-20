ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

State GOP leaders push for criminal justice reform

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Republican leaders in New York State are pushing for a larger crackdown on crime. A group of assemblymembers and senators held a press conference in Rochester on Monday, highlighting the need for greater judicial discretion and more public safety policies. They say bail...
ROCHESTER, NY
Counter 'March for Life' protest held in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — On Friday, many pro-life advocates took to the streets of Washington D.C. for the first 'March of Life' after the supreme court overturned Roe V Wade. Back in Rochester, a counter-protest to the March of Life was held by advocates for pro-abortion rights. Rochester's chapter of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Irondequoit man convicted of murdering girlfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — Seth Larson, 41, the Irondequoit man accused of killing his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, 37, and dismembering her body in May 2021, has been convicted of murder. A jury handed the decision down Monday afternoon, two weeks after the trial began, finding Larson guilty of all three...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark

Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
ROCHESTER, NY
First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge

Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
HENRIETTA, NY
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district

Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
RPD: Front door glass smashed at New City Café

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the New City Café on Parsells Ave for the report of a possibly burglary around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The caller had arrived to the location and noticed the front door glass was broken. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the damage done to...
ROCHESTER, NY
East End business owner frustrated by violence

Rochester, N.Y. — A business owner in the East End said a fatal shooting over the weekend is the latest in a wave of crime hitting the popular bar district downtown. Police found the body of Michael Mathis, 25, Saturday night in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street, next to Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta.
ROCHESTER, NY
Uvalde Foundation to investigate near-shooting at Franklin High School

Rochester, N.Y. - The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is now looking into the shots fired outside of Benjamin Franklin High School in January. BACKGROUND | RCSD suspends 3 staff members after release of video showing shots fired at Franklin. The organization, which was created after the 2022 shooting that killed...
ROCHESTER, NY
Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged

Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Bright Spot: Free community luncheons

Livonia, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the folks at the South Livonia United Church of Christ. A group from the church helps provide free meals to those who need them in their community. Homemade mac-and-cheese was on the menu for their first luncheon of the year, and...
LIVONIA, NY
52-year-old in stable condition after stabbing on North Clinton Avenue

A 52-year-old male suffered what appeared to be life threatening injuries after getting stabbed in the upper body on North Clinton Avenue just after 9 PM. The victim was then quickly transported to Strong Hospital where he received emergency surgery and is now in stable condition. The events that led...
ROCHESTER, NY
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at age 85

Rochester, N.Y. — Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, died early Sunday at age 85 according to the diocese. In a letter sent to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark died in his room at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse following "a period of declining health."
ROCHESTER, NY
Winter coming out of hibernation

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - So far this Winter hasn't featured much cold air and has been a 'top-ten' least snowy Winter for Rochester. Historically, the heart of Winter cold occurs over the next 2-3 weeks in WNY and it looks like a more Winter-like pattern is ahead this week and possibly into early February.
ROCHESTER, NY

