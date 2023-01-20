Read full article on original website
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. Cincinnati will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from last season. While the Bengals came out victorious in that contest, head coach Zac Taylor is focused on the now and focused on ensuring Cincy reaches […] The post Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round. Following a disappointing end of their season, […] The post 3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams reacts to devastating Bills defeat vs. Bengals
For the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills bowed out in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoff as they lost 27-10 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, ending their Super Bowl aspirations. While quarterback Josh Allen was far from elite in this huge contest, his girlfriend of seven years, Brittany […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams reacts to devastating Bills defeat vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Ravens expected to make this key Lamar Jackson move
There was rampant speculation surrounding the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback, Lamar Jackson, this past season. And it will likely only increase as the team plans to make a crucial decision this upcoming offseason. The Ravens intend to place a franchise tag on the former MVP Jackson ahead of the March 9th deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeremy […] The post RUMOR: Ravens expected to make this key Lamar Jackson move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stefon Diggs’ fiery tweet over controversial moment in loss vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, and as expected, wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t pleased with the result. We can be sure none of the Bills players were happy with the loss. The only difference is Diggs’ frustration was captured on camera for […] The post Stefon Diggs’ fiery tweet over controversial moment in loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains heated AJ Brown moment, provides injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles completely lived up to expectations on Saturday after their first-round bye, wiping the floor with the New York Giants in a massive 38-7 win in front of their home fans in the Divisional Round. Surprisingly, star wideout AJ Brown had just three catches in the game and even voiced his frustration to […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains heated AJ Brown moment, provides injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash
Led by Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. As they prepare to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they may be receiving a big boost on the offensive line. In recent weeks, the Bengals offensive line has been derailed by […] The post Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Christian McCaffrey gets positive injury update for NFC Championship Game from Kyle Shanahan
Christian McCaffrey has been one of the San Francisco 49ers’ key factors in their run to the NFC Championship Game. After playing hurt during the 49ers‘ Divisional Round win, McCaffrey’s injury status seems to be trending in a positive direction. The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship...
49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019
Folks, it’s official: the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Two young quarterbacks will each attempt to score on two of the best defenses in the NFL, and fans the world over will tune in to see which player, Jalen Hurts or Brock Purdy, is able […] The post 49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s bold promise to Jaguars fans after Chiefs loss
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Lawrence took to Twitter after the game to share a bold promise with fans. “Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back . […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s bold promise to Jaguars fans after Chiefs loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
