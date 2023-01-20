ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WIFR

Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons. The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)

(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
The Center Square

Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois

CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
WGN News

Illinois DCFS accused of letting kids languish in jail

CHICAGO — Illinois’ child welfare agency is accused of stranding more than 80 kids in juvenile jail despite the fact they could’ve been released.  That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services by private attorneys who were joined by Cook County’s public guardian. “It feels horrible,” said […]
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
CBS Chicago

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
rcreader.com

Illinois Department of Corrections and Lewis University Launch New Prison Education Program at Sheridan Correctional Center

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS (January 20, 2023) — Last week, Lewis University began its Spring semester of classes at several locations, including its new program inside Sheridan Correctional Center. The nineteen enrolled students began a new journey as the initial cohort of Lewis University Prison Education Program students receiving Second Chance Pell grants. The program is the second “Second Chance Pell Experimental Site” in the state of Illinois to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education, following Augustana College in East Moline Correctional Center last September.
1470 WMBD

Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
97X

Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
starvedrock.media

La Salle Man Has Growing List Of Domestic Battery Charges

A man who has been in and out of Ottawa courtrooms for domestic battery is allegedly at it again. Deputies from La Salle County on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Aaron Kirby of La Salle for aggravated domestic battery along with violating his bond conditions. The new domestic battery charge relates to an alleged crime committed earlier this month in rural Peru.
1440 WROK

If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois

When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
