fox32chicago.com
DuPage County sheriff under fire for claiming he won't uphold assault weapons ban
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another suburban sheriff says he won't uphold Illinois’ assault weapons ban. But that decision isn't faring well with state lawmakers. On Monday, they fired back. Representative Sean Casten says the DuPage County sheriff doesn't have the authority to decide when he will and when he...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
WIFR
Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons. The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Snapchat users reportedly begin receiving settlement money from lawsuit
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who filed a claim last year in a Snapchat class action lawsuit have reportedly begun receiving their settlement money. In August 2022, a settlement was reached in the $35 million class action lawsuit against Snapchat. The lawsuit — known as "Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc."...
920wmok.com
Attorney General says if sheriffs won’t enforce gun ban ‘there are other people there to do the job’ – Many But Not All Sheriffs Move Toward Court
With at least 74 county sheriffs in Illinois’ 102 counties publicly stating they won’t enforce Illinois’ gun ban and registry, the state’s attorney general says there are ways to “do the job.”. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Friday if local law enforcement won’t act, someone...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
