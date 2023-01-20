Read full article on original website
CBS News
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
KCRA.com
Turlock police increase patrols downtown following 2 deadly shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department is increasing its patrols downtown following two deadly shootings the weekend prior, the department announced. The increased patrols were scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday. “It definitely makes you feel safer,” said Deanna Millentree, of Turlock. “It’s just really sad.”...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a...
Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer
WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
Carmichael family presses harder in search of missing 16-year-old Nykari Johnson
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One month later, a Carmichael family wants to know where their missing 16-year-old daughter is. The family and known community advocate Berry Accius are pressing law enforcement, the media and the community to do more as concern grows. "I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at....
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
davisvanguard.org
Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
Man arrested for firing gun on Central Avenue in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A 23-year-old man was arrested in Tracy Friday for a shooting that caused a nearby high school to go on lockdown, Thursday afternoon. According to Tracy police, Arturo Muniz Razo was taken into custody and booked into San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder and resisting arrest.
CBS News
Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner
SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom. The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado...
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
KCRA.com
Lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. As of 8:44 a.m., one lane had reopened. Caltrans estimates that all lanes will be open at 6 p.m. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport...
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove weekly crime update January 9-16, 2023
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period January 9-16, 2023. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect
SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise. Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be. A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation. Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl. Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.
Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
ABC10
