ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 9

Matthew Butler
17h ago

how going to tell ppl to stop using cash if they don't want to get mugged. No Tell ppl to stop robbing ppl that work hard and them broke mf to get a job.

Reply(1)
16
Aaron
18h ago

See how this works? YOU are the problem. YOU'RE using cash! If we only knew earlier! How ridiculous is this??

Reply
15
Ricardo Sanchez
14h ago

lighthead is so tupid! how does she think they operate!?! they don't come up to you and ask, mind ya now, with a gun! and ask for your money, or ask ya if you have any money! they demand for your all your positions, and ya better hope you have something for them! lighthead is so STUPID!anyone who votes for her is just as tupid!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan

CHICAGO - Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation. United Working Families, a progressive group affiliated with the Chicago Teachers Union that...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago

Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Missing body taken with stolen funeral home van found in Chicago

CHICAGO — A body missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford has been located in Chicago. Authorities say the body was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. WGN News camera rolled as police cordoned off several, seemingly abandoned houses, with their attention focused on a nearby alleyway.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body found in Chicago days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a deceased man was finally found in the South Chicago neighborhood late Monday after days missing.The body vanished along with a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home over the weekend. The van was found Sunday, but the corpse was not found until a day later – more than two miles away.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the family trying to bury their loved one has some sort of relief, since investigators finally knew where their corpse was Monday night. Yet it remained unclear how the van was stolen in the first place, or who...
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago

On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy