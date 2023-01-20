Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train
NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2023: Meet Sean Coleman, founder of the Bronx's only LGBTQ services center
For Coleman, it was really important to have an LGBTQ center in the Bronx specifically so that those in need of services wouldn’t have to travel to Manhattan, or leave their neighborhood, to get help.
3 teens arrested after Fox News meteorologist beaten on Manhattan subway
Three teens were arrested after beating a Fox News meteorologist on a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
Report: Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s widow announces pregnancy at one year memorial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Family, friends, NYPD brass, and others gathered inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral Saturday morning for a memorial mass one year after NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were slain. Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were killed in the line-of-duty on Jan. 21, 2022 while...
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
'Let them keep complaining': Adams dismisses critics of NYPD taking videos of Drake concertgoers in Harlem
Drake performed at the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21. The NYPD was spotted recording concert-goers outside the venue. An NYPD spokesperson says the video of concertgoers should only be used to promote community events, but some are expressing concerns of racist surveillance. [ more › ]
Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
Memorial mass to take place for Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora, NYPD officers who were fatally shot
Exactly one year ago, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
Parole hearing for Staten Island officer Gerard Carter’s killer advanced to March; Victim’s family, police union on edge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It took Jozette Carter-Williams more than two decades to face down the location in West Brighton where her late husband, an NYPD Housing Police officer and community leader, was gunned down and killed by a 17-year-old reputed gang member. “I live a few blocks away, but...
yonkerstimes.com
Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat
Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M scratch-off lottery prize from cousin: New York DA
"The worst part of the crime," Detective Lieutenant John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police Department said, "was the fact that it was perpetrated by the victim’s own cousin.”
NY1
MTA worker, 70, hospitalized after attack, police say
A 70-year-old MTA worker was hospitalized Sunday night after an unprovoked attack in a Manhattan subway station, authorities said. The worker, an on-duty female dispatcher, was standing in the station area of the Hudson Yards 7 train stop around 8:15 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and punched her in the nose, unprovoked, causing minor lacerations to her face, police said.
boropark24.com
Dozens of Kehilla Reps Gather for New Boro Park Colon Cancer Screening Push
Boro Park - A new program aimed at bolstering the health of Boro Park residents took a major leap forward at a breakfast this morning, with representatives of the bulk of the neighborhood's kehillas gathering for a final push at a forthcoming colon cancer awareness campaign. Makdim -- as in...
NYC corrections dept. killed Rikers inmate with COVID safety failures, poor medical care: lawsuit
The siblings of a 42-year-old man in a wheelchair who died of COVID-19 at Rikers during the height of the pandemic are suing the city for insufficient safety procedures and negligent medical care.
Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'
Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
Radio Ink
Andrew Giuliani Joins WABC in New York
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is joining Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM), the station announced on Monday. Giuliani will work as a contributor for the station’s morning program, Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg. He will also guest co-host Cats at Night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., usually hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis.
Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar
A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
