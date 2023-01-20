Read full article on original website
xpn.org
Caroline Rose gets closer to themself on forthcoming new album “The Art of Forgetting,” listen to single “Miami”
The XPN favorite singer-songwriter will be at Union Transfer on April 11th. Caroline Rose adds their name to the list of anticipated new albums this year with the announcement of The Art of Forgetting out on March 24th via New West Records. The record’s first single “Love / Lover /...
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets to headline 2023 Cruel World festival
The new wave and goth-rock fest, set to take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, will also feature Echo and the Bunnymen, Human League and Billy Idol.
My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Remixes Eyedress’ “House of Cards”: Listen
The Manila-born, Los Angeles–based musician Eyedress has enlisted My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields to remix his song “House of Cards.” The track arrives on the heels of Eyedress’ new self-released mixtape, Committing Crimes. Find the remix and mixtape below. In a statement, Eyedress called it...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Photos: Gina Lollobrigida through the years
Through the years Portrait Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in 1934, in Italy. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Gamma Rapho/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
