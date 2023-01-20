ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy