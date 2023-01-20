ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington

Huntington, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Chief Karl Colder says Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The Huntington Fire...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while...
JONESBORO, AR
wchstv.com

Deputies: Woman wounded by brother in Kanawha shooting that's believed to be accidental

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 1/23/23. Deputies said a woman was accidentally shot by her adult brother Saturday night in Kanawha County. The 21-year-old woman was struck in the upper thigh after a gun being mishandled by her 22-year-old brother discharged a single round, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Autopsy reveals WV House of Delegates employee death is homicide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide Monday as new details on the autopsy of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates are revealed. Deputies are not releasing cause of death or names of any suspects, but they said they've been working around the clock to find out who murdered Eddie Belcher and why.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Police Department announces 2023 Citizen Police Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents have a chance to get an increased understanding about what it is like to be a Charleston police officer and how the department and law enforcement operates. The 2023 Citizen Police Academy is being offered and begins March 21, according to a news release...
CHARLESTON, WV

