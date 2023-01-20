KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide Monday as new details on the autopsy of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates are revealed. Deputies are not releasing cause of death or names of any suspects, but they said they've been working around the clock to find out who murdered Eddie Belcher and why.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO