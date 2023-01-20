Read full article on original website
Former Poca star getting significant playing time at University of Virginia
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Isaac McKneely is getting significant minutes as a freshman guard at the University of Virginia. The former Poca star is averaging six points a game as a member of the Cavaliers basketball team. He is averaging playing more than 20 minutes a game in 18 contests so far.
Disc golf tournament gives back to Beech Fork State Park and Huntington City Mission
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Disc golfers gathered at Beech Fork State Park Saturday to give back to the community and enjoy friendly wintertime competition. The hosting disc golf complex, located on the border of Cabell and Wayne counties, has now expanded to 36 holes and provides challenges for first-time throwers and advanced arms alike.
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
Troopers: Teenager, infant child reported missing from W.Va. found safe in Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4 p.m., 1/23/23. A teenager and her infant child who were reported missing from Wayne County were found safe Monday in Indiana, West Virginia State Police said. Ciara Chafin, 15, who reportedly ran away from her home in Fort Gay with her 15-month-old...
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
Huntington, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Chief Karl Colder says Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The Huntington Fire...
Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while...
A concealed carry gun law for WV college campuses advances in Legislature
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill that would allow for the conceal carry of guns on college campuses in West Virginia clears another hurdle. Monday morning the full Senate moved the legislation to its third and final reading Tuesday, with no debate or discussion. The legislation appears to be...
Deputies: Woman wounded by brother in Kanawha shooting that's believed to be accidental
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 1/23/23. Deputies said a woman was accidentally shot by her adult brother Saturday night in Kanawha County. The 21-year-old woman was struck in the upper thigh after a gun being mishandled by her 22-year-old brother discharged a single round, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
South Charleston police seek man who robbed tavern employee at knifepoint
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 1/22/23. South Charleston police said a man held an employee at the Short Street Tavern at knifepoint Sunday night and stole about $1,000. The man ran away, and police are still searching for the suspect. Dispatchers said no one was injured...
Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
Autopsy reveals WV House of Delegates employee death is homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide Monday as new details on the autopsy of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates are revealed. Deputies are not releasing cause of death or names of any suspects, but they said they've been working around the clock to find out who murdered Eddie Belcher and why.
W.Va. National Guard members make history as unit's first all-female crew to take flight
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A group of women in West Virginia made history Friday as they took to the sky from McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston. The five women, members of the West Virginia National Guard, became the 130th Airlift Wing’s first all-female aircrew to take flight, according to a news release.
Multiple wrecks temporarily close portions of I-77, I-79 amid black ice reports
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County roads were a skating rink in many areas Sunday morning as emergency dispatchers reported black ice led to about a dozen vehicle crashes and temporarily shut down portions of Interstates 79 and 77. I-79 and I-77 have since reopened. Dispatchers sent out...
Charleston Police Department announces 2023 Citizen Police Academy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents have a chance to get an increased understanding about what it is like to be a Charleston police officer and how the department and law enforcement operates. The 2023 Citizen Police Academy is being offered and begins March 21, according to a news release...
One person taken to hospital after vehicle strikes boulder in East Bank
EAST BANK, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a boulder that came off a hillside. The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Sadler Drive and MacCorkle Avenue SE in East Bank. No condition was available...
Man charged with murder in Summers County after shooting, stabbing
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man has been charged in Summers County after a man was stabbed and then shot to death in what is suspected as a robbery over an alleged drug debt. Kaine William Durham, 26, of Beckley is charged with...
Kanawha deputies seeking public's help in homicide investigation after man found dead
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a man was found dead last week in Malden. Edward Belcher II, 63, of Malden was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a home along Distribution Drive, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference Monday.
Man charged after domestic disturbance that sends girlfriend to hospital, deputies say
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a man faces multiple charges after a domestic disturbance that sent his girlfriend to the hospital. Patrick Sean Ballard was charged after an incident that was reported Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Kanawha man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a man caught with a gun after he ran from officers attempting to arrest him on a state warrant in Cedar Grove pleaded guilty Monday to a charge. Charles Ryan Tucker, 45, of Mammoth pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in...
Two people face drug charges after vehicle stopped for traffic violations in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Two people are facing drug charges after the driver of a vehicle was stopped Sunday for multiple traffic violations in Boyd County, Kentucky. Ralph Hackworth, 38, is accused of possessing bags of what was believed to be methamphetamine and heroin and driving a vehicle under the influence, Kentucky State Police said.
