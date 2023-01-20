ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Carriage company to offer free rides for locals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
Kitten stolen from Dorchester Co. shelter found, adopted with sister

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Siamese kitten scheduled to be adopted only to be stolen is now with his new family with the help of Summerville Police. Dorchester Paws says the kitten, Walker, was stolen from their shelter on Thursday. He was scheduled to be neutered on Friday in preparation for his adoption.
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
Historic Georgetown seafood market sells property

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Independent Seafood has been serving customers for more than 80 years, but the locally owned and operated market will soon close its doors after selling the land where the market and docks currently sit. “I was shocked,” lifelong Independent Seafood customer Bryan Gray said. “I come in here two or three […]
Deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is Monday. Eligible Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry County residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian can register for assistance through FEMA. According to Governor Henry McMaster’s office, FEMA Individual Assistance...
Funeral Service for Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

Charleston, January 18 – The family of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. would like to thank the Lowcountry community for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past few days. We have been so touched by your words and stories of “Cousin Arthur” – he was the most cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.
This Tiny Island Was Settled Thousands of Years Ago. It Hasn’t Really Changed.

Nobody knows who made the ancient pottery that washes up on St. Phillips Island, a remote 4,600-acre wonderland nestled between Beaufort, SC and Hilton Head Island. The artifacts are plentiful here, appearing along hiking trails, beaches, and the island’s only road that cuts through thick, undisturbed jungles between the marsh and the sea.
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
Dorchester County house fire displaces 7

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire. The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits. Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon...
