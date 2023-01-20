Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Fun things to do in Charleston, South Carolina
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the "South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" List for 2023
Carriage company to offer free rides for locals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
Dorchester Paws looks to help pets remain with their owners in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community pet day today, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Dorchester County residents. The event will be at 175 McQueen Blvd., Summerville. Only Dorchester County residents may attend. All residents must pre-register and be approved before attending.
Restaurant and Lodging Association to honor six Upstate individuals and businesses at gala
South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will honor six Upstate individuals and businesses at its 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards Gala on Feb. 20 in downtown Charleston. The event, which celebrates workers and entities in the hospitality industry who have displayed exceptional professionalism and outstanding service, will be held...
Chef Michael Toscano Takes Over Former Charleston Vegan Cafe for Porchetta Shop
Le Farfalle (15 Beaufain Street, Charleston) chef Michael Toscano recently announced that he and wife Caitlin would take over the former vegan spot Gnome Cafe (109 President Street, Charleston) to make way for his da Toscano Porchetta Shop. The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch with an emphasis on focaccia sandwiches.
Trident Health to open behavioral health hospital in June 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health said it will open Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness, a new 60-bed behavioral health hospital, in North Charleston in June. Live Oak Mental Hospital and Wellness will be the first behavioral health hospital built in South Carolina in more than 30 years. Construction of the space is […]
Kitten stolen from Dorchester Co. shelter found, adopted with sister
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Siamese kitten scheduled to be adopted only to be stolen is now with his new family with the help of Summerville Police. Dorchester Paws says the kitten, Walker, was stolen from their shelter on Thursday. He was scheduled to be neutered on Friday in preparation for his adoption.
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Historic Georgetown seafood market sells property
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Independent Seafood has been serving customers for more than 80 years, but the locally owned and operated market will soon close its doors after selling the land where the market and docks currently sit. “I was shocked,” lifelong Independent Seafood customer Bryan Gray said. “I come in here two or three […]
Deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is Monday. Eligible Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry County residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian can register for assistance through FEMA. According to Governor Henry McMaster’s office, FEMA Individual Assistance...
Funeral Service for Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
Charleston, January 18 – The family of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. would like to thank the Lowcountry community for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past few days. We have been so touched by your words and stories of “Cousin Arthur” – he was the most cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.
This Tiny Island Was Settled Thousands of Years Ago. It Hasn’t Really Changed.
Nobody knows who made the ancient pottery that washes up on St. Phillips Island, a remote 4,600-acre wonderland nestled between Beaufort, SC and Hilton Head Island. The artifacts are plentiful here, appearing along hiking trails, beaches, and the island’s only road that cuts through thick, undisturbed jungles between the marsh and the sea.
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Missing dog reunited with North Charleston family after more than three years
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston family’s dog, Roc, went missing from their home in 2019. Now, nearly three and half years later, the family has been reunited with their beloved pet. According to Berkeley Animal Center, Roc was found as a stray in St. Stephens by a Berkeley County Animal Control Officer. “Because […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices surrounding Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro using data from Zillow.
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
Man wins $500K off winning Powerball ticket purchased in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man went home with much more than a cart full of groceries during a trip to the grocery store. A lucky lottery player, who did not want to be identified, purchased a Powerball ticket and Quick Pick while shopping at the Publix off Old Trolley Road in Summerville. He […]
Authentic Italian all-day café-style restaurant opening in downtown Charleston in February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Charleston. Sorelle is opening its doors to the Holy City on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Located at 88 Broad St., Sorelle features a mercato, central bar, wine room, pizza counter and grand dining room. Charleston-based Beemok Hospitality Collection...
Dorchester County house fire displaces 7
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire. The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits. Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon...
