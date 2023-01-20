Read full article on original website
Mike Belles
2d ago
WOW! $5000 bond! That'll teach em! Good job judge. Great way to keep our hard working police working.
KXLY
Police arrest two in violent downtown assaults, one suspect still at large
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested two suspects and one is still at large for a series of crimes that occurred in downtown Sunday night. Several victims were injured, and police don't believe the crimes were related. At around 4 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to investigate a reported...
Chronicle
Washington Woman Accused of Killing Son, Disposing of Body Says He Threatened Her With Gun Leading Up to Killing
The 58-year-old woman who confessed to killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last year in Whitman County claimed her son threatened her with a gun prior to the killing. Christine D. Catelli faces a possible charge of second-degree murder in Chase Catelli's death and...
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns
POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect followed by helicopter, arrested after eluding Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down with the help of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Spokane Air Support Unit helps police catch fleeing suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit 1 helped police track down a suspect who eluded police, and led officers to their precise location. On Thursday, the Air Support Unit was on a regularly scheduled patrol flight when a Spokane Police officer notified them about a driver who was fleeing from a stop near Nevada and Wellesley. While...
KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail
POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
Spokane Man Sentenced to Five Years, Ordered to Pay $4.9 Million in Restitution for Church Arson
SPOKANE - A 25-year-old Spokane man has been sentenced to five (5) years in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing arson at St. Charles Parrish and School in Spokane. Rio A. Mirabel was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages. Mirabal will also serve...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigating possible murder-suicide
SPOKANE, Wash – The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead in their home on Jan. 20. According to the Spokane Police Department, medics found the couple while responding to a medical call. In their initial investigation, detectives...
pullmanradio.com
39 Year Old Homeless Man Arrested For Stealing Pickup From Garfield Area Pleads Guilty
The 39-year-old homeless man who was arrested for stealing a pickup from the Garfield area has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Bunch was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday night January 7th. Bunch stole the truck from a home near Garfield and was located by authorities in North Pullman. He reportedly told officers that he also burglarized at least three other cars. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office dropped three counts of vehicle prowl against Bunch in return for his guilty plea to felony vehicle theft. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommended sentence from the prosecution and the defense. Bunch was sentenced to 12 days in jail and was credited for time served. The case was resolved on Friday morning. The truck was returned to the owner.
SCSO Air 1 helicopter helps police catch fleeing man
SPOKANE, Wash. — A helicopter helped the Spokane Police Department (SPD) catch a fleeing driver on Thursday night. SPD officers spotted a truck traveling at a high speed and recklessly changing lanes near North Nevada Street and East Queen Avenue. Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued to speed off at a high speed.
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.
ATLANTA, Ga. – A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Deer Park murder suspect was released to the public after 14 prior felony convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deer Park murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Richard Purdy on Dec. 26th. The suspect has a long criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Richard Purdy lived his whole life in Deer Park. Aside from his devotion to his...
Police arrest man accused of vehicle prowling in Airway Heights Sekani neighborhood
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police arrested a man accused of numerous vehicle prowlings in the Sekani neighborhood. According to police, the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Eric R. Peery, was caught on several surveillance cameras. AHP says they attempted to stop Peery in his vehicle Wednesday morning, but officers were not able to pursue the suspect. Police were...
Spokane Woman Admits to Killing & Sawing Own Son’s Head Off
The details of this sad story are just starting to come to light. A woman in Spokane has admitted to killing her son and cutting his head off with a saw. Grizzly Details Released From Spokane Murder Scene. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was arrested and charged in the death of...
