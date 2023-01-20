Read full article on original website
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan destroys Paddy Pimblett: “I don’t like when someone gets by just because they’re famous”
Joe Rogan had the pleasure of watching UFC 282 cage side, on hand to do commentary and octagon interviews. Paddy Pimblett was featured in the co-main event against Jared Gordon and won a contested decision victory – to the dismay of Rogan and many viewers at home. Rogan was...
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
UFC 283 results: Johnny Walker smashes Paul Craig for first-round TKO, reveals plan for two titles
RIO DE JANEIRO – Johnny Walker came out of the gate firing at UFC 283 and it resulted in a quick finish of Paul Craig. Walker (20-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) took advantage of Craig’s pursuit of the takedown and made him pay with heavy shots for the TKO finish at the 2:16 mark of Round 1 (via Twitter):
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
MMAmania.com
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
MMAmania.com
‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s blood-soaked UFC 283 onslaught
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC 283 results: Mauricio Rua finished by Ihor Potieira in MMA retirement bout
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua ended his competitive MMA career on a loss Saturday in his home country. “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) was defeated by Ukrainian Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ihor Potieira (19-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) when he was clipped and finished with punches at 4:05 of Round 1. The light heavyweight bout closed out the UFC 283 preliminary card at Jeunesse Arena.
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
UFC 283 Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 283 event is co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout will mark the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno have collided inside of the Octagon. The pair have gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent collision by unanimous decision.
prosportsextra.com
Angry Fans In Brazil Throw Beer and Objects At Brandon Moreno After Controversial Finish At UFC 283
Brandon Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 to reclaim the unified flyweight title but fans in Rio de Janeiro were left fuming with the decision. Moreno was forced to run from the arena after reclaiming the unified flyweight title at UFC 283. Fighting in the co-main event in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno was a head two rounds to one on the scorecards when the doctor refused to allow Figueiredo to come out for the fourth.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
Liam Smith stops Chris Eubank Jr. in a shocker (Video)
Liam Smith scores an upset victory over Chris Eubank Jr. by way of fourth round TKO. A sold-out crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, went to see the British showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2) and Liam Smith (32-3-1). In what was a shocker, Smith scored two knockdowns over Eubank Jr. in the fourth round on the way to a TKO victory. The golf ball size swelling underneath the right eye of Eubank Jr. wasn’t a pleasant thing to see after the fight.
sportszion.com
Cody Stamann claims he’ll need ‘Private escort’ after UFC 283 due to ‘hostile situation’ at Brazil
Beaches, Heat, Samba, and Aggressive Fans, all the usual suspects are present to announce UFC’s return to South America. The Rio card will feature many Brazilian fighters New and Old, experienced or debuting. The fans also tend to get a little too “Passionate” from time to time and Cody Stamann is well aware of this fact.
Liam Smith drubs rival Chris Eubank Jr. in 4th-round stoppage
Liam Smith settled his grudge match with rival Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday, flooring him twice before the fight was waved off in Round 4.
