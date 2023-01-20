ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory

RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes

Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 results: Mauricio Rua finished by Ihor Potieira in MMA retirement bout

RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua ended his competitive MMA career on a loss Saturday in his home country. “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) was defeated by Ukrainian Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ihor Potieira (19-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) when he was clipped and finished with punches at 4:05 of Round 1. The light heavyweight bout closed out the UFC 283 preliminary card at Jeunesse Arena.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 283 Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 283 event is co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout will mark the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno have collided inside of the Octagon. The pair have gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent collision by unanimous decision.
prosportsextra.com

Angry Fans In Brazil Throw Beer and Objects At Brandon Moreno After Controversial Finish At UFC 283

Brandon Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 to reclaim the unified flyweight title but fans in Rio de Janeiro were left fuming with the decision. Moreno was forced to run from the arena after reclaiming the unified flyweight title at UFC 283. Fighting in the co-main event in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno was a head two rounds to one on the scorecards when the doctor refused to allow Figueiredo to come out for the fourth.
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
FanSided

Liam Smith stops Chris Eubank Jr. in a shocker (Video)

Liam Smith scores an upset victory over Chris Eubank Jr. by way of fourth round TKO. A sold-out crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, went to see the British showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2) and Liam Smith (32-3-1). In what was a shocker, Smith scored two knockdowns over Eubank Jr. in the fourth round on the way to a TKO victory. The golf ball size swelling underneath the right eye of Eubank Jr. wasn’t a pleasant thing to see after the fight.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

