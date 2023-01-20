ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck

GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS
KAKE TV

3 hurt, 1 critically, in crash hear Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, one of them critically, in a crash near Haysville. Emergency crews responded at around 9 a.m. Monday to the report of a possible head-on collision on Broadway near 63rd Street South. Lt. Tim Forshee with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said both drivers and a passenger were transported to a local hospital.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man returns home safely, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed Mario Solis-Davila returned home safely. The Silver Alert is canceled. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 72-year-old man. The WPD issued a Silver Alert for Mario Solis-Davila, reported to have short-term memory loss and showing signs of dementia.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
WELLINGTON, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumner County. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Officers...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 23: Police say they responded to the call of the shooting/stabbing at around 8:25 Sunday in the 3100 block of S. Rutan. While en route, they found a 22-year-old man at E. Ross Parkway and S. Rutan who said he had been shot in the leg at the home on Rutan. He said he was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase

A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crash near Newton sends 2 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are in the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, after a crash near Newton. Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-135 just south of Newton. It was caused by a crate falling off the back of a truck and...
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

Crews respond to Saturday morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Terry Gresham of the Wichita Fire Department says a call came in just after 2 a.m. of a house fire at 2351 N Roosevelt. When crews arrived they could see flames coming from the garage, who's roof caved in during the fire.
WICHITA, KS

