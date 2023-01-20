Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
KAKE TV
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
KAKE TV
3 hurt, 1 critically, in crash hear Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, one of them critically, in a crash near Haysville. Emergency crews responded at around 9 a.m. Monday to the report of a possible head-on collision on Broadway near 63rd Street South. Lt. Tim Forshee with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said both drivers and a passenger were transported to a local hospital.
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
Two people hurt after vehicle chase in west Wichita
Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
KWCH.com
KHP: Sumner Co. Deputy vehicle hits semi during chase, suspect taken to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Wellington man fled from Sumner County sheriff’s deputies when he struck a deputy’s vehicle, causing the deputy’s vehicle to strike a semi-truck along Interstate 35 (Kansas Turnpike). The KHP said 31-year-old Augustus Hart was fleeing from...
KWCH.com
Wichita man returns home safely, Silver Alert canceled
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed Mario Solis-Davila returned home safely. The Silver Alert is canceled. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 72-year-old man. The WPD issued a Silver Alert for Mario Solis-Davila, reported to have short-term memory loss and showing signs of dementia.
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
KHP: Wellington man drives off to avoid police, hits patrol car
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Wellington man was taken to the hospital after driving off from police and hitting a patrol car.
KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumner County. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Officers...
Police investigating shooting in south Wichita
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police officers in the area heard three shots fired in the 4900 block of E. Harry. A teenaged-shooting victim was found and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KWCH.com
Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 23: Police say they responded to the call of the shooting/stabbing at around 8:25 Sunday in the 3100 block of S. Rutan. While en route, they found a 22-year-old man at E. Ross Parkway and S. Rutan who said he had been shot in the leg at the home on Rutan. He said he was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
kfdi.com
Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase
A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
Crash near Newton sends 2 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are in the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, after a crash near Newton. Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-135 just south of Newton. It was caused by a crate falling off the back of a truck and...
KAKE TV
Crews respond to Saturday morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Terry Gresham of the Wichita Fire Department says a call came in just after 2 a.m. of a house fire at 2351 N Roosevelt. When crews arrived they could see flames coming from the garage, who's roof caved in during the fire.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Some paid hundreds of dollars in fines and have had insurance rates raised for tickets when they technically were not speeding. Driving down the road,...
