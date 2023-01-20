ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles

Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

One dead in Bell City homicide

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
BELL CITY, LA
kadn.com

Two adults arrested in shooting death of five-year-old in Jennings

Jennings, La(KADN)- Jennings Police Department says a 5-year-old boy has been shot and killed by his 6-year-old cousin. Police are bringing charges against two adults, saying the kids were left unattended in a room with an unsecured gun that turned out to be a stolen weapon. Jennings Police Chief Danny...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2023. Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner. Elder Alexander Erazo-Portillo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy