A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.

