Woman wants workers charged, claims she was assaulted after finding $50 on ground
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas — A woman is calling for accountability after she said she was assaulted at an Austin County grocery store after she found $50 on the ground. Betty Smith, 65, said she found the money on the ground on Jan. 15 while she was shopping at the Lindemann Grocery in Industry, Texas.
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelly McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
KBTX.com
Bryan man sentenced to prison for domestic violence
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge sentenced a Bryan man to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and assault strangulation with a prior conviction. The incidents were first reported on January 14, 2020. Bryan police officers responded to a call...
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
KBTX.com
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
kwhi.com
REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK
Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
Fetus found in shallow grave after witnesses report suspicious people coming from woods, police say
Suspicious behavior from two people coming from the woods is what Brenham police said prompted witnesses to call them.
Brazos County Sheriff's Office seek public's help in identifying Jan. 11 Hindu Society Brazos Valley thieves
NAVASOTA, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sherriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole a donation box and a safe that contained thousands of dollars combined. In the security footage from the Brazos County Crime Stoppers Facebook, one...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
kingwood.com
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20,
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20, 2023. Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING
The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying Nov. 22 break-in suspect
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly broke into a building in the 2800 block of North Texas Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. In the photo, the individual can be seen wearing a black ski mask and...
Bryan PD arrest two men in connection to Nov. 30 homicide
BRYAN, Texas — Two men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 19-year-old man in late November were arrested, according to Bryan Police. 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon went into custody on Friday in connection the homicide of David Lopez, who was killed on the evening of Nov. 30.
