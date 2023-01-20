ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

kwhi.com

ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK

An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelly McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man sentenced to prison for domestic violence

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge sentenced a Bryan man to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and assault strangulation with a prior conviction. The incidents were first reported on January 14, 2020. Bryan police officers responded to a call...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK

Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
BRENHAM, TX
KHOU

Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
MAGNOLIA, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING

The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
KBTX.com

Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bryan PD arrest two men in connection to Nov. 30 homicide

BRYAN, Texas — Two men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 19-year-old man in late November were arrested, according to Bryan Police. 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon went into custody on Friday in connection the homicide of David Lopez, who was killed on the evening of Nov. 30.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

