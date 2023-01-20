Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton interviews: No second interview with Broncos scheduled yet, Panthers reportedly making strong push
Sean Payton is a popular man these days. The former New Orleans Saints head coach is mulling a return to the NFL in 2023, and clubs are starting to line up for his services. The leader in the clubhouse appears to be the Denver Broncos, although CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Monday that no second interview has been scheduled with Payton just yet and that they have not zeroed in on anyone at this time.
CBS Sports
Bengals vs. Bills expert picks: Odds, spread, total, player props, TV channel, streaming for 2023 NFL playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will duke it out later today at Highmark Stadium with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line. This is a matchup between two of the conference's juggernauts that each boast high-powered offenses, headlined by some of the NFL's top quarterback talents in Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday
Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Requires surgery
Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula and a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round and will require offseason surgery on the former injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of the contest...
CBS Sports
Cowboys at 49ers score, takeaways: San Francisco does just enough to continue Dallas' title game drought
49ers force two Dak Prescott interceptions, make enough plays offensively to advance to third NFC Championship Game in four years. It was an ugly, back-and-forth struggle for all 60 minutes -- lacking in the beauty that comprised the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers playoff showdowns of the 80's and 90's that had Joe Montana, Steve Young, Roger Craig, and Jerry Rice on one side and Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin on the other -- and as expected, the 49ers did what they have done in each of their previous divisional round showdowns: done what they needed to do to advance to the NFC Championship Game, this time winning by a 19-12 score.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win
Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Barkley: Retained by Buffalo
The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 campaign during his previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley now will stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he could vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mekhi Sargent: Sticks with Jacksonville
The Jaguars' signed Sargent to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Sargent landed a practice-squad deal with the Jaguars after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster to begin the season. He was never elevated for any contests, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role during the offseason. The Iowa product made seven appearances for three different teams (Jaguars, Rams and Titans) during his rookie campaign in 2021, totaling 16 touches for 71 yards.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaydon Mickens: Remains with New York
Mickens signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Mickens joined the team's practice squad Dec. 14 and never played this season after he appeared in 11 games between the Jaguars and Buccaneers in 2021. The 28-year-old will work to earn an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in 2023.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Dan Chisena: Lands future deal
The Steelers signed Chisena to a reserve/future contract Monday. Chisena signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and saw two elevations during the 2022 campaign, though 24 of his 26 snaps during those contests came on special teams. Minnesota didn't sign him to a reserve deal after being eliminated from the playoffs, making the third-year wideout a free agent. With his new deal, he'll be able to join the Steelers' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
CBS Sports
Perfect Giants 2023 NFL Draft plan: Get Daniel Jones (or another QB) a No. 1-caliber WR, revamp secondary
The season has come to an end for the New York Giants, but there are reasons to be excited about the future. In his first year as head coach, Brian Daboll led New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory in the wild-card round despite fielding what most believed was a talent-deficient roster.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dre Miller: Inks new deal with Giants
The Giants signed Miller to a reserve/future contract Monday. Miller joined up with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May, but he broke his wrist in early August and was placed on injured reserve. The team then waived him from IR with an injury settlement Sept. 2, and he went un-signed before rejoining the Giants' practice squad Oct. 25. Miller now will look to stay healthy heading into the 2023 campaign in order to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jaylon Moore: Gets another shot with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Moore to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Moore was waived by the Giants ahead of the 53-man roster deadline and quickly landed a practice-squad deal with Jacksonville. He never made any appearances during the regular season, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for larger role during the offseason.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Raiders trade up for quarterbacks, Colts stay put and land QB at No. 4
By the time of the actual NFL Draft in late April, there's a chance we'll end up hitting every permutation of the likely trade-up-for-a-QB scenario. In our previous mock draft, we had the Colts moving up to the top spot. This time around, it's the Texans who go from No. 2 to No. 1 for Bryce Young.
