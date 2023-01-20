ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

thesungazette.com

Hospital struggles to get ‘Back in the Black’

VISALIA – After three years of caring for local residents through a deadly pandemic, Kaweah Health is asking the community to put pressure on the state to help clot its financial wounds. CEO Gary Herbst laid out a grim picture in a call-to-action letter to the community posted on...
VISALIA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado rural hospitals pass on dropping inpatient care

Colorado rural hospitals that could receive $3 million in funding from Medicare if they drop inpatient care and keep an emergency room are declining the program and opting to keep their inpatient care, the Greeley Tribune reported Jan. 23. Colorado has 32 critical access hospitals eligible for the program, and...
COLORADO STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End

California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

State lawmakers to consider wealth tax on the richest Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers will attempt to impose an additional tax on the state's richest residents. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat from San Jose, filed legislation that would tax an extra 1.5% on Californians with a worldwide net worth of more than $1 billion starting January of 2024, and 1% for those making more than $5o million starting in 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5

Dear Editor,  As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

10 Million California Mail Ballots Were ‘Unaccounted For’ in November 2022

Election integrity firm, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), issued its analysis last week reporting 10.9 million out of 22,184,707 million ballots mailed out to California registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. They also found 226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials. “These rejections...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Transit Ridership Falters, Posing ‘Fiscal Cliff’ for Some Agencies

California utopians, including those holding public office, envision a state that by 2045 will have achieved zero net emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The largest source of those emissions is transportation — the cars, trucks, buses, airplanes and railroad engines that carry Californians, the goods they need to live and the inputs and outputs of the state’s $3.4 trillion economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

