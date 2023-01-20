Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
California system back in network with UnitedHealthcare; negotiations ongoing with 2 others
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is back in network with UnitedHealthcare and continues to negotiate new contracts with the two other payers it went out of network with at the end of 2022, The Fresno Bee reported Jan. 22. Contracts with UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross expired Dec. 31....
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
California housing shortage triggers cycle of despair
California's chronic shortage of housing manifests itself in sky-high housing costs, the nation's worst poverty and its highest level of homelessness.
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
thesungazette.com
Hospital struggles to get ‘Back in the Black’
VISALIA – After three years of caring for local residents through a deadly pandemic, Kaweah Health is asking the community to put pressure on the state to help clot its financial wounds. CEO Gary Herbst laid out a grim picture in a call-to-action letter to the community posted on...
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado rural hospitals pass on dropping inpatient care
Colorado rural hospitals that could receive $3 million in funding from Medicare if they drop inpatient care and keep an emergency room are declining the program and opting to keep their inpatient care, the Greeley Tribune reported Jan. 23. Colorado has 32 critical access hospitals eligible for the program, and...
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End
California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
KCRA.com
State lawmakers to consider wealth tax on the richest Californians
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers will attempt to impose an additional tax on the state's richest residents. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat from San Jose, filed legislation that would tax an extra 1.5% on Californians with a worldwide net worth of more than $1 billion starting January of 2024, and 1% for those making more than $5o million starting in 2026.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5
Dear Editor, As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Bakersfield Channel
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year as state holiday in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring the Lunar New Year a state holiday in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims. He released a statement that read in part "California stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reeling from the tragedy...
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How Sierra Nevada Record Snowpack Will Impact California Drought
The Sierra snowpack has reached nearly 250 percent of the average for this time of year.
California's Controversial Fast Food Law: Fast Food Chains Unite To Oppose California's FAST Act
California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law, the California FAST Act, that would improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry.
californiaglobe.com
10 Million California Mail Ballots Were ‘Unaccounted For’ in November 2022
Election integrity firm, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), issued its analysis last week reporting 10.9 million out of 22,184,707 million ballots mailed out to California registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. They also found 226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials. “These rejections...
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Opinion: California Transit Ridership Falters, Posing ‘Fiscal Cliff’ for Some Agencies
California utopians, including those holding public office, envision a state that by 2045 will have achieved zero net emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The largest source of those emissions is transportation — the cars, trucks, buses, airplanes and railroad engines that carry Californians, the goods they need to live and the inputs and outputs of the state’s $3.4 trillion economy.
