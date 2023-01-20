BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday!. Head to the Kingdom Trails in Lyndonville for their Torchlit Trail Experience! From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting at the Hub Trailside, you can check out their lantern-lit trails for self-guided skiing, fat-biking, or snowshoeing. It all culminates with a bonfire and hot cocoa in the woods. Organizers say it’s a great outing for any age. It’s free and open to all.

