AP News Summary at 5:05 p.m. EST
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall. That’s according to authorities in the Los Angeles area, where an urgent search was underway for the suspect. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooting late Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park left five women and five men dead and wounded another 10 people. Then 20 to 30 minutes later, a man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra. Luna said it’s still unclear whether the events are connected.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A 44-year-old who moved from California to Indiana saves $3,210 a month and thinks more people should consider living in the Midwest: 'LA is the glitz and glamour, but when you take that aside, are you actually enjoying your life?'
Many people have left the Golden State for more affordable places. The Indiana city Vanessa Hughes chose is even paying people $5,000 to move there.
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Florida horse racer, 19, is killed 'instantly' in horror training accident
Track officials at Tampa Bay Downs identified the victim Saturday as 19-year-old Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course.
Family searching for clues in mysterious December disappearance of Evansville, Indiana man Kenneth Brian Colbert
“It’s not like him to not come home,” Yashema Colbert told Dateline. “He always comes home.”. Yashema’s husband, 47-year-old Kenneth “Brian” Colbert went missing on December 9, 2022. “It’s just awful. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anybody,” Yashema said. “I know it...
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Was Orville Redenbacher Really Fired from Princeton Farms? Southern Indiana Popcorn History
Indiana's Official State Snack - Popcorn - Has a Poppin' Southern Indiana Legacy. Whether you like it extra buttery, flavored, or plain, almost everybody has a favorite kind of popcorn. The very best popcorn has profound Indiana roots - Princeton, Indiana to be exact. Growing up in Princeton, I always...
Indiana Town on List of Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie
If you were to visit this small town in Indiana, you might feel like you are in a Hallmark movie, according to a new list of ten small towns that make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie in the United States. As someone who is from a small...
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022. She was convicted by a jury on four counts of fraud and conspiracy just weeks before. Holmes booked the flight without a scheduled return trip and only canceled it after prosecutors contacted Holmes’ attorneys about the “unauthorized flight.” Her attorneys did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment. They previously said the trip was planned before the verdict.
Opening Line: Indiana Favored on Sunday at Home Against Michigan State
Indiana has won two consecutive games thanks to some monster performances from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the Hoosiers are back at home on Sunday for a huge Big Ten game with Michigan State. Here is the latest on the point spread, plus a thorough history of both teams against the spread this season.
State of the State recap | Income tax on the chopping block
Good morning, policy pals! It's been a busy week at the Indiana Statehouse. The first week of session is in the books, bills are still getting posted — the filing deadline is today for senators; it was yesterday in the House — and committees have already started to hold public hearings. All four...
