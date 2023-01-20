ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:12 p.m. EST

Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week. PARIS (AP) — The pioneering Black performer Josephine Baker — who left the United States to find global fame in Paris in the 1920s — was Dior’s muse for an old school spring couture collection of archetypal classicism. With her caressing velvets and silks, embroideries, sequins and tiny silver studs, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri may not have reinvented the wheel, but she certainly embellished it beautifully on Monday, the first day of Paris Fashion Week. Yet the event’s first day wasn’t without controversy after Dior was criticized for inviting a Russia influencer sanctioned by Ukraine. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli was the subject of online ire for glamorizing trophy hunting after featuring a fake lion’s head.
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FOX 28 Spokane

US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch

NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official has been indicted on charges he helped a Russian oligarch, in violation of U.S. sanctions. Charles McGonigal was the former special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York. He is accused in an indictment unsealed Monday of working with a former Soviet diplomat-turned-Russian interpreter on behalf of Russian energy magnate Oleg Deripaska. McGonigal supervised investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska, before retiring in 2018. McGonigal allegedly worked to have Deripaska’s sanctions lifted in 2019 and allegedly took money from him. Online court records did not list lawyers who could speak on behalf of McGonigal or Shestakov. Lawyers did not immediately return emails seeking comment.
FOX 28 Spokane

Mexico’s former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case

NEW YORK (AP) — An anonymous jury has gotten its first look at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. Opening statements were delivered Monday for Genaro García Luna’s trial in a Brooklyn federal court. His lawyers say there’s no credible evidence against him and that the case is built on the word of cartel members. His case folds in Mexico’s politics, its vast and violent drug trade, uncomfortable connections between the two, and delicate U.S.-Mexico relations about fighting drugs and corruption.
FOX 28 Spokane

Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government has released a former spy chief for the late Hugo Chavez who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled leftists that defied President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. Miguel Rodríguez Torres departed his homeland Saturday to live in exile in Spain. That’s according to someone close to Rodríguez Torres who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the release hadn’t yet been announced by the Maduro government. A former army major general with deep ties inside Venezuela’s military, Rodríguez Torres cut his teeth as revolutionary stalwart by partaking in a failed 1992 coup led by Chavez. But he was accused of treason in 2018 after questioning Maduro’s economic policy.

